Image Source: The New York Times

Daily Wordle puzzles are no easy task, as they not only test your knowledge of words but your ability to apply that in limited opportunities. Thus, it can be annoying to try to guess a word and only have a few middle letters to go off of. Luckily, that’s where we come in, as we can help get you a bit closer to finding that coveted final word. Here is every five-letter word with UD as the third and fourth respective letters.

We always like to let our readers know this, but for transparency, all of the words listed below have been tested in Wordle and will work. If we missed any words, or if any of these are incorrect, let us know in the comments and we will make sure to fix the list.

5 Letter Words with UD as the Third and Fourth Letters – Wordle Game Help

bauds

blude

bluds

bludy

cauda

coude

crude

crudo

cruds

crudy

dauds

elude

etude

exude

feuds

fouds

gauds

gaudy

hauds

khuds

kyudo

laude

lauds

leuds

mauds

pluds

prude

scudi

scudo

scuds

spuds

stude

studs

study

thuds

yauds

While not the longest list of possible words, we do have quite a few options here. Keep in mind that Wordle only offers players six chances to get the correct answer. As a result, with 36 potential words, that’s about six Wordle games worth of guesses in this one list.

Because of this, you’ll still have to be very careful when figuring out what the potential answer can be. That said, our other guide on today’s Wordle answer shows that the word has an L as the second letter. There are five words on this list that feature this combination of three letters, which should easily narrow down this list and help you find the correct word within the six guesses.

That’s our complete list of every five-letter word with UD as the third and fourth respective letters. If you’re looking for something a little goofier and more challenging, why not give Absurdle a try?

