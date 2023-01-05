5 Letter Words with IZ as the Third and Fourth Letters – Wordle Game Help

Image Source: The New York Times

It’s a new dawn, a new day, and a brand-new Wordle game to play! If you’re here, chances are you’ve got to a point where you know IZ feature in the third and fourth letter spots in today’s solution, but are a little stuck for what words could actually work as the solution. Well, here’s a list of all 5 letter words with IZ as the third and fourth letters to help you out.

There are only 10 5-letter words with IZ as the third and fourth letters, which means if you’ve already confirmed the answer has those letters in those positions, you’ve got a real solid chance of getting the correct answer… depending on how many guesses you’ve got left.

All 5 Letter Words with IZ as Third & Fourth Letters

avize

baiza

baize

brize

frize

frizz

maize

prize

seize

whizz

Go ahead and enter any of the words from the list above into Wordle and press Enter. As you’re likely well aware by this point, if the letter goes yellow, it means it’s in the correct answer but just not in the right position in the word. If it goes green, you’ve got it in the right spot, too, which can help you further narrow down the answer from the list above.

There you have all 5 letter words with IZ as the third and fourth letters. This should hopefully help inspire you to finding the solution… or you can just look up today’s Wordle answer in our post, which is updated daily!

