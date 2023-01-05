5 Letter Words with AP as the Third and Fourth Letter – Wordle Game Help

Image Source: New York Times

Taking the world by storm back in 2018, the New York Times-owned word game continues be a fun brain teaser to get your morning brain into gear. While it can be doable on your own on some days, there are times when you may need a wee bit of help to whittle down the options. After all, some days can be seriously challenging! So, with that in mind, here are all 5 letter words with AP as the third and fourth letter to help you on your way to your next victory in Wordle.

All these words have been tested and will work in Wordle, but if we’ve missed anything, please let us know in the comments down below and we can take a look and update the list if necessary.

All 5 Letter Words with AP as the Third and Fourth Letter in Wordle

adapt

agape

alapa

alaps

ataps

baaps

chape

chaps

chapt

claps

clapt

coapt

crape

craps

crapy

drape

draps

drapy

etape

flaps

frape

fraps

gnapi

grape

graph

grapy

heaps

heapy

igapo

inapt

jaaps

khaph

klaps

knaps

koaps

leaps

leapt

neaps

ngapi

okapi

plaps

praps

reaps

scapa

scape

scapi

shape

shaps

slaps

snaps

soaps

soapy

staph

staps

swaps

swapt

trape

trapo

traps

trapt

unapt

whaps

wraps

wrapt

yrapt

It’s a surprisingly long list, so, as always, be judicious and mindful with your guesses. Of course, don’t forget to use the in-game system to help refine your answers further: Letters in red need to be discarded, anything in green are A-OK, while yellow letters are in the word but need a change of position. Be patient, and you’ll soon reign supreme in today’s challenge.

If you’re in need of another clue, or you’re simply looking for the solution to today’s brain teaser, we’ve got the hint and answer to today’s puzzle right here.

So, there you go. We hope this helped to clue you in on all 5 letter words with AP as the third and fourth letter. If you need any further help with Wordle, be sure to search for Twinfinite.

