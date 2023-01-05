5 Letter Words with AP as the Third and Fourth Letter – Wordle Game Help
Let us lend you a helping hand!
Taking the world by storm back in 2018, the New York Times-owned word game continues be a fun brain teaser to get your morning brain into gear. While it can be doable on your own on some days, there are times when you may need a wee bit of help to whittle down the options. After all, some days can be seriously challenging! So, with that in mind, here are all 5 letter words with AP as the third and fourth letter to help you on your way to your next victory in Wordle.
All these words have been tested and will work in Wordle, but if we’ve missed anything, please let us know in the comments down below and we can take a look and update the list if necessary.
All 5 Letter Words with AP as the Third and Fourth Letter in Wordle
- adapt
- agape
- alapa
- alaps
- ataps
- baaps
- chape
- chaps
- chapt
- claps
- clapt
- coapt
- crape
- craps
- crapy
- drape
- draps
- drapy
- etape
- flaps
- frape
- fraps
- gnapi
- grape
- graph
- grapy
- heaps
- heapy
- igapo
- inapt
- jaaps
- khaph
- klaps
- knaps
- koaps
- leaps
- leapt
- neaps
- ngapi
- okapi
- plaps
- praps
- reaps
- scapa
- scape
- scapi
- shape
- shaps
- slaps
- snaps
- soaps
- soapy
- staph
- staps
- swaps
- swapt
- trape
- trapo
- traps
- trapt
- unapt
- whaps
- wraps
- wrapt
- yrapt
It’s a surprisingly long list, so, as always, be judicious and mindful with your guesses. Of course, don’t forget to use the in-game system to help refine your answers further: Letters in red need to be discarded, anything in green are A-OK, while yellow letters are in the word but need a change of position. Be patient, and you’ll soon reign supreme in today’s challenge.
If you’re in need of another clue, or you’re simply looking for the solution to today’s brain teaser, we’ve got the hint and answer to today’s puzzle right here.
So, there you go. We hope this helped to clue you in on all 5 letter words with AP as the third and fourth letter. If you need any further help with Wordle, be sure to search for Twinfinite.
- 5 Letter Words Starting with L & Ending with T – Wordle Game Help
- 5 Letter Words Starting with LE – Wordle Game Help
- Today’s Wordle #572 Hint & Answer (January 12)
- 5 Letter Words With DA as the Third & Fourth Letters – Wordle Game Help
- 5 Letter Words Ending With AN – Wordle Game Help