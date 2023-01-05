5 Letter Words Starting with LE – Wordle Game Help

Image Source: The New York Times Company

Wordle is a creative game that tests your knowledge of the English language by revealing one or two letters of a word and having you guess the rest – with so many words to choose from, the game is challenging and doesn’t get repetitive. You may have gotten a few words recently that have stumped you, so here’s everything you need to know about 5 letter words that start with LE.

5 Letter Words Starting with LE

There are plenty of words that start with LE and are exactly five letters long, so you might see a few of them while playing Wordle. Challenge yourself to see if you can figure out what a few of them mean for some additional fun.

Leach

Leads

Leady

Leafs

Leafy

Leaks

Leaky

Leans

Leant

Leaps

Leapt

Learn

Leers

Leary

Lease

Leash

Least

Leave

Leavy

Leben

Ledge

Ledgy

Leech

Leaks

Leers

Leery

Leets

Lefts

Lefty

Legal

Leger

Leges

Leggy

Legit

Lehrs

Lehua

Leman

Lemma

Lemon

Lemur

Lends

Lenes

Lenis

Lenos

Lense

Lento

Leone

Leper

Lepta

Leses

Letch

Lethe

Letup

Leuds

Levee

Level

Lever

Levin

Levis

Lewis

Lexes

Lexis

Lezzy

Starting with a word like levee will let you know if there are additional Es in the puzzle, and you can narrow down your choices from there.

That’s everything we have on all 5 letter words that begin with LE to help you in Wordle. Check out some of our other Wordle content like the best words to start with, Today’s Wordle #572 hint, and 5 letter words ending with AN.

Related Posts