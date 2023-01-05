5 Letter Words Starting with LE – Wordle Game Help
This list with take you to the next level.
Wordle is a creative game that tests your knowledge of the English language by revealing one or two letters of a word and having you guess the rest – with so many words to choose from, the game is challenging and doesn’t get repetitive. You may have gotten a few words recently that have stumped you, so here’s everything you need to know about 5 letter words that start with LE.
5 Letter Words Starting with LE
There are plenty of words that start with LE and are exactly five letters long, so you might see a few of them while playing Wordle. Challenge yourself to see if you can figure out what a few of them mean for some additional fun.
- Leach
- Leads
- Leady
- Leafs
- Leafy
- Leaks
- Leaky
- Leans
- Leant
- Leaps
- Leapt
- Learn
- Leers
- Leary
- Lease
- Leash
- Least
- Leave
- Leavy
- Leben
- Ledge
- Ledgy
- Leech
- Leaks
- Leers
- Leery
- Leets
- Lefts
- Lefty
- Legal
- Leger
- Leges
- Leggy
- Legit
- Lehrs
- Lehua
- Leman
- Lemma
- Lemon
- Lemur
- Lends
- Lenes
- Lenis
- Lenos
- Lense
- Lento
- Leone
- Leper
- Lepta
- Leses
- Letch
- Lethe
- Letup
- Leuds
- Levee
- Level
- Lever
- Levin
- Levis
- Lewis
- Lexes
- Lexis
- Lezzy
Starting with a word like levee will let you know if there are additional Es in the puzzle, and you can narrow down your choices from there.
That's everything we have on all 5 letter words that begin with LE to help you in Wordle.
