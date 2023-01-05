5 Letter Words Starting With C & Ending With E – Wordle Game Help

Image Source: New York Times

The time to take on the Wordle challenge is now, but before you dive right in, you should make sure you get your preparation work done. This guide to all the 5-letter words starting with C and ending with E for Wordle will put you in the right state of mind to achieve success.

Note that these words have been tested and will work in Wordle. Should you spot any missing or incorrect words, please leave a comment below so we can take a look at the list and update it.

All 5 Letter Words Starting With C & Ending With E

cable

cabre

cache

cadee

cadge

cadie

cadre

caese

caffe

calle

calve

canoe

caple

carle

carne

carpe

carse

carte

carve

caste

cause

cavie

cease

ceaze

cense

cerge

cerne

cesse

cezve

chace

chafe

chape

chare

chase

chave

chere

chide

chile

chime

chine

chive

chode

choke

chore

chose

chuse

chute

chyle

chyme

citee

civie

clade

clame

clave

clepe

cleve

clime

cline

clipe

cloke

clone

close

clote

clove

cloye

cloze

clype

coate

coble

cogie

cogue

cohoe

colle

comae

combe

comme

comte

conge

conne

conte

cooee

cooze

copse

corbe

corse

cosie

coste

coude

coupe

coure

coxae

cozie

crake

crame

crane

crape

crare

crate

crave

craze

creme

crepe

crewe

crime

crine

cripe

crise

crome

crone

crore

croze

crude

cruse

cruve

cryne

ctene

curie

curse

curve

cutie

cuvee

cycle

cymae

With this direction set for your next six guesses, the upcoming step is to make sure you make the most of them. The Wordle color hint system will be invaluable, and this is how it works. Anything that appears in red can be removed from your guesses, while those in green are perfect where they are. Those in yellow are also part of the answer, but in the wrong position.

As you start to shave off the unnecessary letters, the possible answers will be made more obvious. For players in a rush, here’s the answer to today’s puzzle.

Now that you know all about the possible 5-letter words starting with C and ending with E, you should have more confidence for the next Wordle attempt. Should you need more help, be sure to search Twinfinite or check out the related content below.

