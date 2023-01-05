5 Letter Words Ending with APT – Wordle Game Help

Image Source: The New York Times

Everyday, the New York Times-owned word game throws a fun brainteaser our way, and while they’re often doable on your own, there are sometimes occasions when we may need a helping hand. If you’ve arrived here, then chances are you’re on the lookout for one thing: What are all the 5 letter words ending with APT in Wordle? Well, you’ve come to the right place as we’re going to answer that very question down below. Let’s get started, shall we?

Do note that the following words have all been tested and will work in Wordle, but if we’ve missed anything, feel free to reach out in the comments down below, and we’ll take a look and update the list if necessary.

All 5 Letter Words Ending with APT in Wordle

adapt

chapt

clapt

coapt

inapt

leapt

swapt

trapt

unapt

wrapt

yrapt

Thankfully, the list is a fairly short one, so it shouldn’t take you long to whittle down the options to the correct answer. As usual, don’t forget to use the in-game system to help you: Green means that the letter is in the correct place and red means the letter is amiss, while yellow indicates that the letter is in the word but not in the right place. Keep plugging away, and you’ll soon figure it out!

Of course, if you’d rather have an extra clue or if you’d prefer a cheeky shortcut to today’s Wordle answer, we’ve got your back.

So, that about wraps things up for today. We hope this helped to answer your query: What are all the 5 letter words ending with APT in Wordle? If you need any further assistance with Wordle, make sure to search for Twinfinite.

Related Posts