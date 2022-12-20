Every gamer is different, even if they are on the same console, like an Xbox. As such, each will have different preferences in regard to the setting they set up for their Xbox Live accounts. Here is everything you need to know about how to get to Xbox Live user settings.

How to Access Your Xbox Live User Settings

Microsoft has made sure to take this into account when shaping its settings for the Xbox Live platform, allowing its users to change a multitude of different privacy and safety features. In order to access these features, you’ll have to follow a few steps to set things up.

It should be noted that Microsoft has created a few different ways for its users to access its settings, allowing them to be changed from different areas.

Xbox.com

The first way to change privacy and safety settings can be done via Xbox.com. After heading over to the site, sign in to your Microsoft account. Once you’ve got it, select the section for Xbox One/Windows 10 Online Safety or Privacy.

Inside, you’ll be able to review and change the current settings. Click save before leaving to make sure your changes are applied. If you are trying to set up settings for your child, choose the Gamertag that your child uses. Go through the same process as above, but then make sure to sign in and then sign out of their account to make the changes take effect.

Xbox Live on Console

The next way to change user settings is actually through your console, which is pretty much the same regardless of if you own a Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S. To start, simply turn your Xbox on and sign in. Press the Xbox button on one of your controllers to open the guide. Next, go to Systems/Settings/Account.

Under the Privacy & online safety section, highlight and click on Xbox Live privacy. This will give you two options: default and customize. To change things for your child, follow the same steps up until you reach the Systems/Settings/Account section. Once there, go to Family settings/Manage family members.

Simply select the child whose settings you want to update and choose between default and custom settings. Once you’ve chosen, you are all set. You can access this area at any time to change your settings.

Changing Specific App Settings

Now that we’ve gotten the Xbox user settings down, it’s time to explain how to do the same for any apps you download onto it. To be exact, applications like Netflix and Internet Explorer will require users to permit access to data from their console before it will install.

To manage which ones you want to have access to and how much they’ll have, open up the guide on your console by clicking the Xbox button on your controller. Go to System/Settings/Account/Privacy & online safety/App privacy. Here you will see permission boxes that can be checked and unchecked, respectively.

The same can be done for your children by signing into an adult account and going to System/Settings/Account/Family settings/Manage family members in the guide area of your console. Select your child’s Gamertag, then head to Privacy & online safety/App privacy to access, check, and uncheck app permissions.

That is everything you need to know about how to get to Xbox Live user settings. For more useful tips and guides on this service, be sure to check out all of our helpful guides, including how to fix friends not showing, if you need it to play Fortnite, and much more.

Related Posts