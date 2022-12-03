Why Is Fortnite Undergoing Maintenance? Downtime Explained

Source: Epic Games

Are you wondering why Fornite is currently undergoing maintenance? Well, look no further because we’ve got you covered in this guide that explains the game’s downtime and what you can expect in the future. We’ll also provide details about how long these segments last and when you can play the latest update.

Why Is Fortnite Undergoing Maintenance?

As of right now, Fortnite is undergoing maintenance because the developers are setting up for the release of Chapter 4 and this requires taking the servers down to update them with the latest patch.

Downtimes for a new season or chapter in Fortnite can last for over 12 hours, during which time players cannot log-in and play. A current estimation of when the servers will be live currently sits around 12am PT/3am ET on Dec. 4.

If you want to check the status of Fortnite, you can check out Epic Games Public Status or Fornite Status’ official Twitter to keep up to date with the recent news:

The upcoming Fortnite Chapter 4 is set to include The Hulk and YouTuber Mr Beast, and there may even be a larger My Hero Academia crossover event taking place at some point, too, if the cinematic trailer is anything to go by (which you can check out below).

That does it for our guide about why Fortnite is undergoing maintenance. While you are here, you can check out more content about the game by looking at the relevant links below and viewing our guides about how to fix the ‘Waiting in Queue’ message, how to fix ‘failed download supervised settings, the ESP Buimet 003 error code, and error code LS-0016.

