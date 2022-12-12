Who Died in the White Lotus Season 2 Finale? Answered

Image Source: HBO

Who were the dead bodies in the season 2 finale of The White Lotus, explained.

Season 2 of The White Lotus had a new location in Sicily and a new set of characters to watch spend a week in the marvelous White Lotus hotel. As the first season, it also haunted its fans with the promise of some dead bodies from the start. Who are they? Here’s the answer to who died in The White Lotus season 2 finale.

Everyone That Dies in The White Lotus Season 2 Finale

5 people died in the White Lotus season 2 finale. All of them were on Quentin’s yacht when it happened.

It all started when, after a worrying call from her assistant Portia, Tanya has a revelation: her husband Greg wants to kill her, so he’ll get all her money. Drug dealer Niccolò is going to do it with the help of Quentin and the rest of the guys on the yacht. What happened after that? Below are listed all the characters who died and how it happened.

Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) – While getting over the yacht railing, she missteps and falls, hitting her head on a dinghy on the way down. Either the hit, the sea, or a combination of both kills her.

The dead body of Tanya is the person Daphne (Meghann Fahy) finds on the water in the scene that started and ended the White Lotus’ second season.

