Where To Find Thunder Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Thunder Shotgun
Image source: Epic Games
A replica of Pump Shotgun is here.
Fortnite Battle Royale continues to evolve with the release of Chapter 4, Season 1, introducing a range of new weapons to the loot pool. One such firearm, in particular, is the powerful Thunder Shotgun, a pump-action shotgun that deals high damage and shoots two rounds at a time. If you’re curious to get your hands down on this new weapon, then here’s a comprehensive guide to finding the Thunder Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

Thunder Shotgun Location in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Similar to other weapons, the Thunder Shotgun spawns on the ground as the normal loot in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. Players can also find it inside the chests and supply drops.

Image Source: Epic Games

Since it has multiple spawn locations across the island, finding a Thunder Shotgun is not a daunting task. So drop onto a random location on the island and grab the weapon from the ground, Chests, and Supply Drops, and you’re ready to go.

Thunder Shotgun – Stats & Rarities

Thunder Shotgun is available in five different variants – Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic & Legendary. Here are the stats for each variant:

Uncommon

DPS69.92
Damage92
Magazine size8
Fire rate0.76
Reload time5.8s
Structure damage50

Common

DPS75.24
Damage99
Magazine Size8
Fire Rate0.76
Reload Time5.65s
Structure Damage53

Rare

DPS80.56
Damage106
Magazine Size8
Fire Rate0.76
Reload Time5.5s
Structure Damage55

Epic

DPS80.56
Damage106
Magazine Size8
Fire Rate0.76
Reload Time5.4s
Structure Damage59

Legendary

DPS89.68
Damage118
Magazine Size8
Fire Rate0.76
Reload Time5.3s
Structure Damage61

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about finding Thunder Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. For more on the all-new season, be sure to check out our guides on what the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 update size is on all platformswhat the Fortnite Chapter 4 map looks like, as well as a list of all new, vaulted and unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

