Where to Find Thunder Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Image source: Epic Games

Fortnite Battle Royale continues to evolve with the release of Chapter 4, Season 1, introducing a range of new weapons to the loot pool. One such firearm, in particular, is the powerful Thunder Shotgun, a pump-action shotgun that deals high damage and shoots two rounds at a time. If you’re curious to get your hands down on this new weapon, then here’s a comprehensive guide to finding the Thunder Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

Thunder Shotgun Location in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Similar to other weapons, the Thunder Shotgun spawns on the ground as the normal loot in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. Players can also find it inside the chests and supply drops.

Image Source: Epic Games

Since it has multiple spawn locations across the island, finding a Thunder Shotgun is not a daunting task. So drop onto a random location on the island and grab the weapon from the ground, Chests, and Supply Drops, and you’re ready to go.

Thunder Shotgun – Stats & Rarities

Thunder Shotgun is available in five different variants – Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic & Legendary. Here are the stats for each variant:

Uncommon

DPS 69.92 Damage 92 Magazine size 8 Fire rate 0.76 Reload time 5.8s Structure damage 50

Common

DPS 75.24 Damage 99 Magazine Size 8 Fire Rate 0.76 Reload Time 5.65s Structure Damage 53

Rare

DPS 80.56 Damage 106 Magazine Size 8 Fire Rate 0.76 Reload Time 5.5s Structure Damage 55

Epic

DPS 80.56 Damage 106 Magazine Size 8 Fire Rate 0.76 Reload Time 5.4s Structure Damage 59

Legendary

DPS 89.68 Damage 118 Magazine Size 8 Fire Rate 0.76 Reload Time 5.3s Structure Damage 61

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about finding Thunder Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. For more on the all-new season, be sure to check out our guides on what the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 update size is on all platforms, what the Fortnite Chapter 4 map looks like, as well as a list of all new, vaulted and unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

