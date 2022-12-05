Where To Find Thunder Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1
A replica of Pump Shotgun is here.
Fortnite Battle Royale continues to evolve with the release of Chapter 4, Season 1, introducing a range of new weapons to the loot pool. One such firearm, in particular, is the powerful Thunder Shotgun, a pump-action shotgun that deals high damage and shoots two rounds at a time. If you’re curious to get your hands down on this new weapon, then here’s a comprehensive guide to finding the Thunder Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.
Thunder Shotgun Location in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1
Similar to other weapons, the Thunder Shotgun spawns on the ground as the normal loot in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. Players can also find it inside the chests and supply drops.
Since it has multiple spawn locations across the island, finding a Thunder Shotgun is not a daunting task. So drop onto a random location on the island and grab the weapon from the ground, Chests, and Supply Drops, and you’re ready to go.
Thunder Shotgun – Stats & Rarities
Thunder Shotgun is available in five different variants – Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic & Legendary. Here are the stats for each variant:
Uncommon
|DPS
|69.92
|Damage
|92
|Magazine size
|8
|Fire rate
|0.76
|Reload time
|5.8s
|Structure damage
|50
Common
|DPS
|75.24
|Damage
|99
|Magazine Size
|8
|Fire Rate
|0.76
|Reload Time
|5.65s
|Structure Damage
|53
Rare
|DPS
|80.56
|Damage
|106
|Magazine Size
|8
|Fire Rate
|0.76
|Reload Time
|5.5s
|Structure Damage
|55
Epic
|DPS
|80.56
|Damage
|106
|Magazine Size
|8
|Fire Rate
|0.76
|Reload Time
|5.4s
|Structure Damage
|59
Legendary
|DPS
|89.68
|Damage
|118
|Magazine Size
|8
|Fire Rate
|0.76
|Reload Time
|5.3s
|Structure Damage
|61
So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about finding Thunder Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. For more on the all-new season, be sure to check out our guides on what the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 update size is on all platforms, what the Fortnite Chapter 4 map looks like, as well as a list of all new, vaulted and unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.
