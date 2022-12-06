Connect with us

Where To Find Maven Auto Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Image source: Epic Games
A new shotgun has arrived on the island.
Fortnite Battle Royale continues to evolve with the release of Chapter 4, Season 1, introducing a range of new firearms to the weapon pool. One such gun, in particular, is the powerful Maven Auto Shotgun, an automatic, fast-firing shotgun with moderate damage and range. If you’re curious as to how to get your hands on this new weapon, then here’s a comprehensive guide to finding the Maven Auto Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

Maven Auto Shotgun Location in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Similar to other weapons, the Maven Auto Shotgun spawns on the ground as the normal loot in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. Players can also find it inside the chests and supply drops.

Image Source: Epic Games

Since it has multiple spawn locations across the island, finding a Maven Auto Shotgun is not a daunting task. So, drop onto a random location on the island and grab the weapon from the ground, chests, and supply drops, and you’re ready to go.

Maven Auto Shotgun – Stats & Rarities

Maven Auto Shotgun is available in five different variants – Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic & Legendary. Here are the stats for each variant:

Common

Damage77
Headshot Damage134.75
Magazine Size6
Fire Rate1.3
Reload Time5.775 seconds

Uncommon

Damage81
Headshot Damage141.75
Magazine Size6
Fire Rate1.3
Reload Time5.5125 seconds

Rare

Damage85
Headshot Damage148.75
Magazine Size6
Fire Rate1.3
Reload Time5.25 seconds

Epic

Damage89
Headshot Damage155.75
Magazine Size6
Fire Rate1.3
Reload Time4.9875 seconds

Legendary

Damage94
Headshot Damage164.5
Magazine Size6
Fire Rate1.3
Reload Time4.725 seconds

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about finding the Maven Auto Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. For more on the all-new season, be sure to check out our guides on what the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 update size is on all platformswhat the Fortnite Chapter 4 map looks like, as well as a list of all new, vaulted and unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

