Where To Find Maven Auto Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1
A new shotgun has arrived on the island.
Fortnite Battle Royale continues to evolve with the release of Chapter 4, Season 1, introducing a range of new firearms to the weapon pool. One such gun, in particular, is the powerful Maven Auto Shotgun, an automatic, fast-firing shotgun with moderate damage and range. If you’re curious as to how to get your hands on this new weapon, then here’s a comprehensive guide to finding the Maven Auto Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.
Maven Auto Shotgun Location in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1
Similar to other weapons, the Maven Auto Shotgun spawns on the ground as the normal loot in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. Players can also find it inside the chests and supply drops.
Since it has multiple spawn locations across the island, finding a Maven Auto Shotgun is not a daunting task. So, drop onto a random location on the island and grab the weapon from the ground, chests, and supply drops, and you’re ready to go.
Maven Auto Shotgun – Stats & Rarities
Maven Auto Shotgun is available in five different variants – Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic & Legendary. Here are the stats for each variant:
Common
|Damage
|77
|Headshot Damage
|134.75
|Magazine Size
|6
|Fire Rate
|1.3
|Reload Time
|5.775 seconds
Uncommon
|Damage
|81
|Headshot Damage
|141.75
|Magazine Size
|6
|Fire Rate
|1.3
|Reload Time
|5.5125 seconds
Rare
|Damage
|85
|Headshot Damage
|148.75
|Magazine Size
|6
|Fire Rate
|1.3
|Reload Time
|5.25 seconds
Epic
|Damage
|89
|Headshot Damage
|155.75
|Magazine Size
|6
|Fire Rate
|1.3
|Reload Time
|4.9875 seconds
Legendary
|Damage
|94
|Headshot Damage
|164.5
|Magazine Size
|6
|Fire Rate
|1.3
|Reload Time
|4.725 seconds
So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about finding the Maven Auto Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. For more on the all-new season, be sure to check out our guides on what the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 update size is on all platforms, what the Fortnite Chapter 4 map looks like, as well as a list of all new, vaulted and unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.
- When Is Fortnite Winterfest 2022? Start and End Dates Explained
- All Exotic Weapon Locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1
- All Dirt Bike Locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1
- All Oathbound Part 1 Quests in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1
- How to Beat Ageless Champion Boss Easily in Fortnite