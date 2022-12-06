Where To Find Maven Auto Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Image source: Epic Games

Fortnite Battle Royale continues to evolve with the release of Chapter 4, Season 1, introducing a range of new firearms to the weapon pool. One such gun, in particular, is the powerful Maven Auto Shotgun, an automatic, fast-firing shotgun with moderate damage and range. If you’re curious as to how to get your hands on this new weapon, then here’s a comprehensive guide to finding the Maven Auto Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

Maven Auto Shotgun Location in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Similar to other weapons, the Maven Auto Shotgun spawns on the ground as the normal loot in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. Players can also find it inside the chests and supply drops.

Image Source: Epic Games

Since it has multiple spawn locations across the island, finding a Maven Auto Shotgun is not a daunting task. So, drop onto a random location on the island and grab the weapon from the ground, chests, and supply drops, and you’re ready to go.

Maven Auto Shotgun – Stats & Rarities

Maven Auto Shotgun is available in five different variants – Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic & Legendary. Here are the stats for each variant:

Common

Damage 77 Headshot Damage 134.75 Magazine Size 6 Fire Rate 1.3 Reload Time 5.775 seconds

Uncommon

Damage 81 Headshot Damage 141.75 Magazine Size 6 Fire Rate 1.3 Reload Time 5.5125 seconds

Rare

Damage 85 Headshot Damage 148.75 Magazine Size 6 Fire Rate 1.3 Reload Time 5.25 seconds

Epic

Damage 89 Headshot Damage 155.75 Magazine Size 6 Fire Rate 1.3 Reload Time 4.9875 seconds

Legendary

Damage 94 Headshot Damage 164.5 Magazine Size 6 Fire Rate 1.3 Reload Time 4.725 seconds

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about finding the Maven Auto Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. For more on the all-new season, be sure to check out our guides on what the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 update size is on all platforms, what the Fortnite Chapter 4 map looks like, as well as a list of all new, vaulted and unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

