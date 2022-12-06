Where to Get Earthquake TM 149 in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Earthquake is a strong attack, but you have to use it correctly or it can backfire: 100 power and 100% accuracy is a rare combination, so it hits all other Pokemon on the field, including your allies. You’re probably wondering where you can find TM 149, so here’s everything you need to know about where to find Earthquake in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet TM 149 Earthquake Location

TM 149 is a reward from the Pokemon League Rep in Cascarrafa for beating five trainers in the Asado Desert. There’s a trainer on top of a large rock formation, so you can climb up there to battle him if you struggle to find five.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

There’s also a copy of Earthquake in the Great Crater of Paldea, where the game’s map doesn’t work well. Teleport to Research Station #2 from the Zero Gate and follow the path to the left until you see a cave. TM 149 is the glistening gold spot on the floor inside.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Many Ground-types learn Earthquake through leveling up, so the best uses for the TM are Pokemon like Dragonite, Braviary, and Hariyama.

You can protect your ally Pokemon from taking Earthquake damage by having a Flying Pokemon or a Pokemon with Levitate, it’s the easiest choice since both are immune to Ground attacks.

Oranguru and Gardevoir have the ability Telepathy, so they aren’t damaged by ally attacks regardless of type. A friendly Pokemon can use Protect for a turn to avoid Earthquake damage, but using Protect on consecutive turns is unreliable.

That’s everything we have on finding Earthquake TM 149 in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Check out some of our other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content like the best Fire Pokemon, finding Calm Mind, and how to breed Charizard.

Related Posts