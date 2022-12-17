Image Source: poncle

Vampire Survivors has brought new challenges, achievements, characters and more in the Legacy of the Moonspell. The Kappa, one of the newest enemies, are necessary to unlock one of the new characters. Here is where to find Kappa in Vampire Survivors Legacy of the Moonspell.

Vampire Survivors Kappa Spawn Location

The Kappa are humanoid turtle-like enemies introduced in the Legacy of the Moonspell expansion. Therefore, the Kappa can’t be found anywhere in the base game and require selecting the new map from the expansion, Mt. Moonspell, to get to them.

From the starting point on Mt. Moonspell, follow the dirt path south until two houses come into view. Make a left and follow the dirt path all the way to the end where it splits north and south. Take the north path into the snow and follow the lighter dirt path.

The path will zigzag higher and higher up the mountain until it ends at a frozen lake. Coming even close to the frozen lake will cause the green Kappa to appear. Be sure to stand in the middle of the lake for the Kappa to spawn from all sides with very little obstacles in the way.

Image Source: poncle via Twinfinite

The Kappa are relentless and will not stop spawning once you’re at the lake. They’ll spawn alongside other enemies as well, so it is important to bring a strong character and build to stay in that location and survive the run. Killing 6,000 Kappa is required to unlock the Gav’Et-Oni character and obtain its Mille Bolle Blu starting weapon, and it is possible to complete this task in one run.

That’s all you need to know about where to find Kappa in Vampire Survivors Legacy of the Moonspell. Be sure to check out our expansion guides to unlock other characters such as Miang Moonspell and Menya Moonspell.

Related Posts