When Is Fortnite Winterfest 2022? Start and End Dates Explained

The much awaited Fortnite Winterfest event is about to begin soon.

Winterfest 2022, Fortnite’s highly anticipated winter holiday event, is right around the corner. The event celebrates the massive occasion of Christmas with a range of free in-game goodies. As the winter season is quickly approaching, Fortnite players are eager to know when Fortnite Winterfest 2022 will start. With that said, our Fortnite guide will provide you with a detailed breakdown of Fortnite Winterfest 2022 start and end dates.

When Does Fortnite Winterfest 2022 Start

Although the timeline hasn’t officially been announced yet, Fortnite Winterfest 2022 is expected to kick off on Dec. 15, 2022. The previous Winterfest event was released on Thursday, Dec. 16. So players can expect it to begin around a similar date.

Every year, Fortnite’s Winterfest event lasts around 20 days. So players can expect this year’s Winterfest to run until January 5, 2023. So far, players have around two weeks to prepare for all the Winterfest-themed challenges. Players can complete these quests to earn a range of in-game rewards without spending a dime.

Fortnite Winterfest 2022 Rewards

A reliable Fortnite data miner, who goes by @FNLeaksAndInfo on Twitter, has managed to leak the Winterfest 2022 rewards ahead of the event’s release. The rewards for the Fortnite Winterfest 2022 are:

Ribbon Trail contrail

Wintry Whirligig glider

Lil’ Prancer emote

If you’re a new player who just joined with Chapter 4, this is the perfect opportunity to start your Fortnite journey with lots of cosmetic items. And if you’re a longtime player, this is the perfect opportunity to add new ones to your collection.

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about Fortnite Winterfest 2022 event. For more on the all-new season, be sure to check out our guides on what the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 update size is on all platforms, what the Fortnite Chapter 4 map looks like, as well as a list of all new, vaulted and unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

