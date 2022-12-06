When Does the Flash’s Final Season Come Out? Answered
The show’s final season will arrive quicker than expected.
The Flash has been one of the greatest successes in the DC-TV universe ever. At the height of its popularity, they were campaigns asking for this Barry Allen’s actor, Grant Gustin, to play the character in the tv and movie universes. For now, let’s enjoy the show’s last episodes with the fastest man alive and his team at Star Labs. When will all this happen? Here’s the answer to when does the Flash final season come out.
CW’s The Flash Season 9 Release Date
The final season of the Flash is coming out on Feb. 8, 2023, with a 13 episodes season, a shorter order than usual, where Barry Allen, Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton), Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), and the rest of their team will end their story properly and with a bang.
The final season will be the show’s ninth, on a year when most DC-TV shows are ending, as the CW is looking for a new buyer and is changing its way of doing business and the shows it offers on its platform.
The Flash has been one of its most successful shows for most of its (pun intended) run, creating a world full of meta-humans where love, empathy, and second chances have been as important to defeat the bad guys as how fast the Flash runs.
Now that you know when does the Flash final season come out, you can look for more guides and news about DC shows and movies on Twinfinite; from James Gunn’s new role in DC, to what is the Temple of Azarath in HBO’s Titans, and when is Stargirl ending.
