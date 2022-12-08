When Does the Dark Tower Come Out on Amazon Prime?

Back in 2017, a film adaptation of Stephen King’s The Dark Tower novels starring Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey was released to a relatively negative critical response. A TV series seemed like it was close in 2020, but it was canceled before it saw the light of day. Now, news of a TV series based on the books has fans hoping for something more. Here’s everything you need to know about when the Dark Tower is coming out on Amazon Prime.

As of Dec. 8, 2022, it has been reported that a brand-new Dark Tower TV series is in the development stages with director Mike Flanagan and producer Trevor Macy at the helm. Currently, there is no confirmed date or even general time window for when this Dark Tower TV project will come to Amazon Prime. In fact, there is a possibility that it won’t come to Prime at all.

Flanagan confirmed that the rights to Dark Tower is something that’s cut out of his contract. This means the project could certainly still come to Amazon Prime, but he’s just not contractually obligated to create this program for Amazon. However, already being under contract could conceivably make it easier for an agreement to be reached between the company and Flanagan.

That’s all we know right now about when the Dark Tower is coming out on Amazon Prime. We will update the information above as new details are released in the future. The Dark Tower Film from 2017 is available to stream right now on Amazon Prime Video.

Related Posts