When Does Street Fighter 6 Come Out? Answered
Here’s when you can expect Street Fighter 6 to make its debut.
A new update on Street Fighter 6 has debuted at the Summer Game Fest 2022. The recent announcement of the game surprised fans with a uniquely modern take on the fighting game. If you want to know when Street Fighter 6 releases, here’s everything you need to know about the major title.
Street Fighter 6 Release Date
A new leak suggests that Street Fighter 6 is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam on June 2, 2023. This matches up with the release window that was given when the title was originally announced at the Summer Game Fest 2022, which also confirmed the return of Guile. Furthermore, you can view the complete roster by checking out our guide about all characters in Street Fighter 6.
The next era of the Street Fighter franchise features three modes: Fighting Ground, Battle Hub, and World Tour. Fighting Ground will continue the traditional combat rounds, while Battle Hub features an online community hub to meet up with fellow fighters. Lastly, the World Tour is a new single-player story mode, where players will create an avatar and build their legacy in Metro City.
That’ll do it for everything you need to know about when Street Fighter 6 releases. If you’re still on the hunt for more info about the game, be sure to check out the rest of Twinfinite to see the rest of our guides, which have plenty of tips, tricks, and FAQs.
