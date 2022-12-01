What Pokemon Are Shiny Locked in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet? Answered

Image Credit: The Pokemon Company

Shiny Pokemon have been a core feature of Pokemon games since Generation 2, providing a unique color variation of each Pokemon that is identified with a sparkle. Follow along below for everything you need to know about what Pokemon are shiny locked in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

First, let’s kick off by reminding ourselves what a shiny actually is. While there is no bonus provided by a Pokemon being shiny, they have become very collectible due to their rarity. Many trainers use various methods to try and obtain the shiny variants of their favorite Mons, with the most recent methods in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet involving the use of the picnic feature to reset overworld encounters and breed for shinies via the picnic basket. However, not every Pokemon in a title is always obtainable in shiny form, and we’ve got everything you need to know about Generation 9’s shinies.

All Shiny Locked Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet

There is a selection of Pokemon that are shiny locked in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. This means that they are entirely unobtainable in shiny form at this point in the game. While there is always the chance of legitimate shiny events for these Pokemon in the future, searching for them any time soon in a shiny hunt would prove pointless. To make things much easier for you and allow you to check before starting a new shiny hunt, we’ve compiled a list below of all shiny locked Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet:

The stater Pokemon you receive at the beginning of your journey (but these starters can still be bred for shinies .)

.) Koraidon

Miraidon

Gimmighoul

Ting-Lu

Chien-Pao

Wo-Chien

Chi-Yu

Pokemon received from NPCs: Galarian Meowth, Johtonian Wooper ,

, Stony Cliff Titan: Klawf

Open Sky Titan: Bombirdier

Lurking Steel Titan: Orthworm

Quaking Earth Titan: Great Tusk/Iron Treads

False Dragon Titan: Tatsugiri & Dondozo

That’s everything you need to know about what Pokemon are shiny locked-in Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet. For more helpful information, lists and gameplay guides to help you on your journey throughout the Paldea Region, check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content here at Twinfinite. We have a wide range of topics that will provide assistance to your troubles throughout the game, such as how to get Ability Patch, how to teach egg moves, and where to find and catch Gible.

