What Is the Hero Training Gym Creative Island Code in Fortnite? Answered

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

This Island Code will take you right to the Hero Training Gym.

Some of the Fortnite x My Hero Academia quests require playing a creative mode. Thing is, the quest listing doesn’t share the code needed to access it. Here’s the Island Code for the Hero Training Gym mode in Fortnite.

Fortnite Hero Training Gym Island Code in Fortnite

Typically, the quest information card includes the Island Code, but it’s nowhere to be found in this case. If you want to find the Hero Training Gym creative mode, you’ll need to use the Island Code 6917-7775-5190.

Island Codes can be entered by pressing the button shown by your current game mode in the lobby to open the Game Mode menu. From here, tab all the way to the right, and you’ll find the screen to input an Island Code.

Alternatively, the map can be easily found as part of the Epic’s Picks section in the Game Mode menu. The Hero Training Gym mode can be played by up to 16 players, which means you can bring the whole crew.

Hero Training Gym Quests

If you’re after the UA Cape Back Bling, a couple of the quests are tied to the Hero Training Gym.

Those two quests are:

Assist in Eliminating Opponents at the Hero Training Gym (5)

Earn Points by Securing Rescue Points at the Hero Training Gym (25)

More quests are due to be added on Dec. 23, and they might include further Hero Training Gym quests. For now, these are the only ones available.

That is everything you need to know about the Island Code for the Hero Training Gym mode in Fortnite. If you’re trying to clear through the quests quickly, we have a guide for the training dummies quest.

