What Is the Bone Evolution in Vampire Survivors (& How to Get It)

Vampire Survivors may seem like a simple game with hordes of enemies mindlessly wandering into the player, but it’s packed with plenty of weapons and weapon evolutions to keep the game’s constant 30-minute runs interesting. One of the most peculiar weapons is the simple Bone. Here is what the Bone evolution is and how to get it in Vampire Survivors.

What is and How to Get the Bone Evolution

Unfortunately, there is no Bone Evolution currently in the game. The Bone is one of the few weapons in Vampire Survivors that does not evolve when leveled up or paired with a passive upgrade.

The Bone is the starting weapon for the skeleton character Mortaccio, who becomes unlocked after defeating a total of 3,000 skeleton enemies or by inputting a special code (up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, escape, enter) at the main menu. Other characters have a small chance to get the Bone randomly during the run or can be purchased from the Merchant for 1,000 coins.

While the Bone does not have an evolution, it can become powerful in the late game when upgraded and pairs well with multiple passive items. Here is the full list of stats when the Bone is upgraded each time:

Level 1 – “Throws a bouncing projectile.”

Level 2 – Effect lasts 0.2 seconds longer. Base area up by 20%.

Level 3 – Base damage up by 20. Fires 1 more projectile.

Level 4 – Base speed up by 50%. Base area up by 20%.

Level 5 – Base damage up by 20. Fires 1 more projectile.

Level 6 – Effect lasts 0.2 seconds longer.

Level 7 – Base Damage up by 20.

Level 8 – Effect lasts 0.2 seconds longer. Base speed increased by 50%.

That is what the Bone evolution is and how to get it in Vampire Survivors. Be sure to check the links below for more guides on Vampire Survivors and its Legacy of the Moonspell expansion.

