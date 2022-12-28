What Are Sysbots in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet? Explained

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Sysbots are already seeing use in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet for a variety of reasons, but the consequences can be severe for players who use them directly or indirectly. Discussion around genning Pokemon for trades or battling has been relevant for a long time, and you’re probably wondering what the ruckus is about bots and bans in the new Pokemon games. Here’s everything you need to know about what Sysbots are in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

What Is a Sysbot in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Sysbots are a method of mass producing shiny and perfect IV Pokemon heavily frowned upon by The Pokemon Company and Nintendo; therefore, this guide only defines what these bots are and gives signs that a Pokemon is genned (aka hacked or “generated”). Further research on the topic is at your own discretion, as it may result in a Nintendo Switch Online and eShop ban.

Some Pokemon you encounter on your adventure seem too good to be true, and they probably are because they were created using Sysbots. Shiny Paradox Pokemon with six IVs are a good example since they can’t be bred and are version exclusives. The Pokemon Company has started banning players who use these generated mons in ranked online battles, as well as those who upload them to or from Pokemon Home.

Due to the inherent risks, we do not recommend nor endorse the use of these hacks. Anyone who engages in extracurricular activity must do so with the knowledge of any potential consequences to their online functionality.

That’s everything we have on Sysbots in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Check out some of our other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content like the best competitive Pokemon, every Ominous Black Stake location, and how to relearn moves.

