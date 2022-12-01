Stardew Valley: How to Upgrade Your House

In the market for a new house? Maybe you could just update what you already have.

When you first move into Pelican Town, Pierre and Robin will greet you and introduce you to your cozy little home. Robin has some choice words for it, though, and Pierre reassures you that she just wants you to upgrade your house. After that, little else is really said about it, so here’s what you need to know to upgrade your house in Stardew Valley.

Stardew Valley House Upgrades

First things first, make sure you head to Robin’s Carpenter’s Shop between the hours 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM. Speak to her behind the counter and you’ll be able to upgrade your house. Be warned, though, you’ll need to have plenty of money (and wood) if you want to upgrade. We’ve listed each house upgrade in Stardew Valley below.

House Upgrade 1 – Cost 10,000g and 450 Wood – This adds a kitchen, allowing you to cook food on the counter and adds a fridge for you to store more items. This upgrade also adds a separate bedroom on and upgrades you from a single bed to a double, unlocking the ability to marry in the process.

House Upgrade 2 – Cost 50,000g and 150 Hardwood – This house upgrade adds an empty room and one with a crib and two single beds. You’ll need this upgrade if you want to have kids in Stardew Valley. Your kitchen and bedroom will also be expanded.

House Upgrade 3 – Cost 100,000g – This final house upgrade in Stardew Valley can help turn your little farm into a real money-making machine. It adds a cellar allowing you to age cheese and alcohol in casks.

Related: How To Change Professions in Stardew Valley on Gamepur

That’s all you need to know to upgrade your house in Stardew Valley. For more on the game, be sure to check out our wiki.

Related Posts