An Upcoming Horror About a Blood-Addicted Child Shows Just How Terrifying a Mother’s Love Can Be

Image Source: Farpoint Films

in the upcoming horror movie Blood, Jess, a separated mother and nurse, moves into her old farmhouse with her daughter Tyler and her son Owen after the divorce. Months later, Owen is bitten by the family dog and gets a mysterious infection, one that only improves by drinking blood.

In order to help her son better, the trailer shows that Jess will do anything and everything within her power, even if it crosses some moral and legal boundaries.

From the looks of the trailer, Blood is going to be mixing a couple of staples in the horror genre: there’s something wrong with the kid, and the only way to feel better is by drinking blood/ being a vampire, creating something that looks like the worst nightmare for any mother, as it’s as tense as it’s scary.

The film is directed by non-other than Brad Anderson, who has been directing horror and thriller movies and tv shows for more than 20 years, proving he has an incredible eye for horror movies and creating unsettling sequences. His resume includes The Machinist, Transsiberian, and The Call.

When Does Blood Come Out? Answered

Blood will be released on Mar 17, 2023, and will be directed by Brad Anderson (The Machinist) with a script written by Will Honley (Bloodline). The film stars Michelle Monaghan (Gone Baby Gone), Skeet Ulrich (Scream), Skylar Morgan Jones (The Vampire Diaries), and Finlay Wojtak-Hissong (Dreamkatcher).

Related Posts