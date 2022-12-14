How to Beat Sarasti The Witcher 3

There are plenty of contracts in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, but not all of them grant you a trophy/achievement after the smoke has cleared. The Mystery of the Byways Murders is one of the few that does, and it requires you to deal with some suspicious individuals, dangerous Ghouls, and a mysterious beast of the dark. Here’s how to beat Sarasti in The Witcher 3.

The recommended level for this contract is 22 and for good reason. We don’t suggest attempting it if you’re under level 19 (and that’s if you’re skilled).

The Mystery of the Byways Murders Contract Walkthrough

When you head to the town that is being plagued by mysterious deaths, Geralt will find that is has been overrun by Ghouls. These aren’t particularly difficult to defeat, especially since you’ve been fighting them since the beginning of the game.

Use Igni, remember to dodge (because they are incredibly fast), and you’ll be fine. After defeating those vicious little fiends, speak to the townspeople. They will thank you and tell you that you have saved them all. But, things don’t seem to be finished, and it’s fairly obvious that the villagers are hiding something.

Continue to press the issue and the contract will not end. Instead, Geralt will continue to search as he tries to get to the bottom of this The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt mystery. Your efforts will eventually uncover a locked door, press the villagers once more and they will come clean about what’s really killing all of the people in the town.

Turns out that they have a vampire problem, a rather powerful one. When the Niilfgardian soldiers came to the town, the Ekimmara (one of the vampire types in the game) was awakened, and although the villagers tried to crush the soldiers along with the beast, they were unsuccessful.

How to Beat Sarasti in The Witcher 3

Head into the house, find your way into the cellar, and marvel at all of the corpses being stored for feeding, the dead animals, and the horrors of a true vampire. Sarasti, the powerful vampire in question, will make his way out and confront Geralt.

If you’ve never fought a vampire, the fight with Sarasti can be pretty tricky. The things you need to be aware of are the fact that they can cause bleeding (damage over time), they can turn invisible, they can heal, and they are unbelievably fast. Their weakness, like most monsters in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, is fire.

When the fight begins, cast Quen on yourself to prevent a vicious attack from the stealthy Sarasti. Yrden will help to pull the Sarasti out of invisibility, as well as reduce it to a manageable speed. At this point, you can either switch to Igni to cause some burn damage and lower its defense, or you can use a bomb so that you can preserve your stamina for an emergency Quen. We suggest the latter, since a bomb can do much more damage, and, as stated, reserving your stamina is a good move.

As long as you can keep Sarasti in your sights, the battle is a pretty easy one. Avoid its sharp claws and you’ll claim victory in no time.

There you have it, all you need to know for how to beat Sarasti in The Witcher 3. For more guides, tips, tricks, and information on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt be sure to check out our wiki. We have plenty of other contract walkthroughs and boss guides to help you on your adventure.

Related Posts