If you’re keen to craft the very best weapons in the game, you’ll first need to track down the right person, and then carry out some requests on their behalf. Here’s how to unlock the Master Blacksmith in The Witcher 3.

Unlocking the Master Blacksmith in The Witcher 3 Explained

Similarly to the master armorer in The Witcher 3, you have to find your master blacksmith first before you can start the quest that allows you to unlock mastercrafted weapons. When you arrive in Novigrad, look for Hattori, the dumpling cook. Speaking with him will reveal that he’s actually a very skilled blacksmith who just needs the materials in order to forge some really cool-looking swords. This will unlock the quest ‘Of Swords and Dumplings.’

Of Swords and Dumplings Quest Walkthrough

Now, the recommended level for this quest is level 25, but you can attempt it at a level as low as level 15 as long as you’ve put in enough points into the Axii Sign. This will make things much easier for you as you won’t have to fight as many soldiers.

First, Hattori will ask you to meet him at the docks after nightfall to meet his supplier. When you meet up with them, bargain for 25% of the profits for both dialogue options, and do not choose to stop the suppliers when they start to leave. If you stay silent and allow them to go, the suppliers will eventually give in and strike a deal with you. Following this, however, you and the suppliers will be ambushed by a group of dwarves. Don’t panic and let your fellow comrades absorb all the damage while you go in for safe hits.

After taking care of your enemies, visit Hattori at his shop. He will ask you to find him a bodyguard. Follow the quest marker on your map to find Sukrus. You’ll have to beat him in a fistfight before he’s willing to sit down and listen to what you’ve got to say. The fistfight isn’t too difficult as long as you take your time to parry and counter his strikes. After beating him, Sukrus will ask you to do him a favor.

You can either try to persuade his brother-in-law to pay the money he owes, or choose to burn up his stock. If you’ve leveled up Axii, you can easily persuade him to pay up. If not, you’ll have to take the more tedious route of burning his merchandise. Regardless of what you choose, head back over to Sukrus, tell him that the deed is done, and he’ll agree to become Hattori’s bodyguard.

Soon after, Hattori will ask you and Sukrus to take some men to steal equipment from Van Hoorn’s storehouse. Again, if you’ve leveled up Axii, you’ll be able to cast it on the guards standing outside the storehouse and enter it pretty easily.

Simply use your witcher sense to locate the right crates and mark them with chalk. Sukrus and his men will enter the storehouse to carry the crates out.

However, Van Hoorn and his men will appear to try to stop you. Again, try to use Sukrus and his men as human shields while you flank your enemies and hit them from the rear. Once you’ve killed all of them, Sukrus will deliver the equipment to Hattori. After this, simply meditate for a full day before talking to Hattori again and you’ll receive a sword from him.

That’s all you need to know about how to unlock the master blacksmith in The Witcher 3. For more on the game, be sure to check out our wiki. We also have a Blood & Wine wiki and a Heats of Stone wiki if you’re after guides for those expansions.

Related Posts