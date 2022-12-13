How to Get Money (Crowns) Fast in The Witcher 3

You won’t get far across The Continent without a steady source of Crowns, so if you’re wondering how to get money in The Witcher 3 then this guide is your hot ticket. Let’s break down the fastest and easiest way to keep your purse full.

Money (Crowns) in The Witcher 3 Explained

Geralt merrily makes his way over to the nearest blacksmith only to find out that the repairs will cost almost every bit of crowns you have! This is when you come to realize that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is quite the cheapskate when it comes to paying you. The currency made from contracts may seem like a lot, but when it’s crunch time and the player needs some new gear, supplies, and repairs, everything you’ve worked so hard for just vanishes.

Luckily for you, we’ve put together a few suggestions that will hopefully fill your coffers to a suitable level. Now keep in mind, none of these methods will make Geralt a millionaire, but they will help to ensure that you’re able to acquire what you need when you need it.

Sell Everything

Okay, maybe not everything… Still, the point we’re getting at is that selling your loot in The Witcher 3 is more or less the best way to ensure you constantly have at least some money in the bank.

After every encounter, make sure to loot all of the enemies, search for hidden treasure, check every container everywhere, and just pretty much pick up anything at all. Head on over to a merchant and dump your stock into their laps in exchange for some gold crowns.

Crafting ingredients and secondary sets of weapons (if you don’t have weapon repair kits) are good items to keep. But other than that, sell everything you’re not using. This will not only lighten up your load so that you can pick up more useful and interesting items.

It’s understandable that some may not want to go through the process of constant trips to merchants in order to obtain some much-needed cash, but a Witcher’s gotta do what a Witcher’s gotta do.

A Penny Saved Is a Penny Earned

In RPGs, it’s common for some to rack up on supplies whenever they’re provided the opportunity. When visiting merchants in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, it’s easy to be enticed by all of the food items and nice-looking armor, but it’s better to live off the land at times. Wolves can drop meat and liver which serve as food items, and you can always hunt deer and rabbits as you traverse the large world.

Weapons and armor are very common drops as well, always providing an upgrade just when you need it. Being frugal helps a lot. Knowing when not to spend is just as important as knowing how to earn, so always keep that in mind.

Even with these tips, you should always be mindful of your crown count. After large dungeons, you will need repairs and even if you have repair kits, those will eventually need to be replaced. So although you’re betting big on yourself, don’t go spending big elsewhere.

Contracts

Contracts are a quick source of income that can be very useful while playing The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. As mentioned before, contracts don’t pay as much as you may think, but they still tend to pay much more than any other mission/quest available in the game. Receiving upwards of 200 Crowns for a relatively short quest isn’t a bad deal, even if the entire payment is spent on one trip to the blacksmith or armorer.

The major issue with contracts, though, is that they can sometimes be exceedingly difficult, especially if you don’t pay heed to the level of recommendation. So, although they do pay well when compared to other missions, they aren’t always available. For that reason, Geralt will have to turn to other avenues in order to increase the weight of his coin purse.

Become a Fist-Fighting Champion

Scattered around The Continent are underground fight clubs begging for Geralt to enter and prove his mettle. These are fun, bare-fist encounters that you can enter and then place a wager on yourself. Depending on the level of the activity, the amount that Geralt is able to wager varies on the difficulty of the activity, but it is always wise to bet the maximum.

One-on-one fights aren’t really difficult provided that you remember how to dodge and parry. If an opponent looks bigger than you, don’t parry since a lot of their attacks cannot be blocked. But, other than the occasional heavy attack, Geralt is more than capable of holding his own in a battle of fisticuffs. Of course, if you don’t want to rely on your fighting abilities but still consider yourself a betting individual, there is another option.

Please note that each fight can only be beaten once, so make it count by making sure you have enough Crowns on you to place the maximum bet. Also, do yourself a favor and save between each fight just in case things don’t go the way you intended.

Horse Racing

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has horses, vast open lands, and gambling, so it’s only right that the game includes horse races as well. Geralt can head on over to these activities to participate in some high-speed action whenever he feels that the world is moving too slow. Use these races to not only show everyone how to properly ride a horse, but to also get your hands on some more money.

What makes these races so perfect for increasing the amount of money is that they are very short activities. You can finish most races in less than two minutes, while there isn’t a single mission that is even close to that brevity.

Just like with the fighting activity, each race can only be beaten once.

That’s all for how to get Crowns AKA money in The Witcher 3. For more guides, tips, tricks, and information regarding The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt be sure to check out our wiki.

