Witcher 3: Triss Merigold Quest Walkthrough Guide

Triss Merigold is one of the romance options available to Geralt in The Witcher 3, and you can begin her questline upon your arrival in Novigrad. Here we’ll provide a full walkthrough of everything you need to do to complete Triss Merigold’s questline in The Witcher 3.

To begin her questline, start by completing the various main story missions in Novigrad until ‘Count Reuven’s Treasure’. After finishing this one, Triss will tell Geralt that she has a favor to ask of him and that he can find out more by visiting her at her house. Triss will inform you of her plan to get all the mages currently residing in Novigrad out of the city, and that her next evacuation target is Lady Vegelbud’s son.

This will unlock the secondary quest ‘A Matter of Life and Death,’ which is a fun little quest that requires you to buy some fancy clothing and a fox mask so that you and Triss can gain entry into the Vegelbuds’ masquerade ball. During the course of this quest, Triss will get drunk and lead Geralt into a hedge maze. Do note that if you wish to romance Triss, you have to select the option to kiss her when you’re inside the maze. If not, feel free to choose the other option and the quest will continue as well.

Upon completion of ‘A Matter of Life and Death’, Triss will mention that it’s nearly time for her to put her plan into action and get the mages out of Novigrad. This will unlock her final secondary quest, titled ‘Now or Never’. Well, now this is dramatic!

When you visit Triss at the start of this quest, you’ll have the option to either help her out with the evacuation of the mages or walk away. Needless to say, if you wish to romance her, or if you want to help the mages out, make sure to choose the option where Geralt offers his services.

Triss will then present a dilemma: she can either look for Anisse and Berthold, or go to the Kingfisher Inn to ensure the safety of the rest of the mages. Regardless of which option you go with, you’ll end up at the Kingfisher Inn where Triss attempts to bolster the confidence of her fellow mages.

After that, you and Triss will have to clear out the sewers to forge a safe path for the mages to follow. You’ll also encounter a Katakan near the end of the sewers. After taking care of him, you’ll be near the end of the secondary quest and will have to make a very important decision.

Triss will successfully get the mages onto the ship bound for Kovir and inform Geralt of her intentions to join them. At this point, you can either bid her farewell or ask her to stay. If you say goodbye (you heartless person), Triss will get on the ship and that’ll be the end of that. If you ask her to stay, this will open up another set of dialogue options. Whether you tell her to go and that you’ll miss her, or if you say you can give your relationship another try, or if you even say the magical words of ‘I love you’, Triss will get on the ship anyways. Bummer.

After Triss leaves, Djikstra starts getting sympathetic with Geralt and tells him a story of how he got rejected in the past. All seems pretty much hopeless. That said, if you kissed Triss at the masquerade ball and told her that you loved her before she got on the ship, Djikstra will pause during his story and tell you to turn around. And hey, what do you know, Triss will have changed her mind and got off the ship to stay with you!

If you managed to get Triss to change her mind, you two will enjoy a romantic moment in the lighthouse, and she’ll become Geralt’s girlfriend. Now all you have to do to keep the relationship sailing smoothly is resist the charms of a certain black-haired sorceress.

That should give you everything you need to know in order to complete Triss Merigold’s questline in The Witcher 3. For more useful guides, wiki, and read our review if you haven’t already.

