The Witcher 3: How to Complete the White Lady Contract

CD Projekt Red’s acclaimed RPG is absolutely massive, and there is certainly no shortage of side activities for Geralt of Rivia to participate in. That includes contracts, which have players investigating mysterious deaths and uncovering deadly creatures (be they man or beast) in the process. One, in particular, has our hero sent out into a field to locate the bodies of a rather raunchy group of “hunters” who had a run-in with the ghost of the field. Here’s how to complete the White Lady Contract in The Witcher 3.

This contract is located just outside the city walls of Novigrad and is recommended for players around level 16. The fight at the end is honestly simple enough that a player confident in his/her dodging abilities can tackle it at a much lower level.

How to Complete the White Lady Contract in The Witcher 3

Regardless of when you decide to knock this particular quest out, make sure to equip the Yrden sign and rub some Specter Oil onto your silver blade. Now that you’re all ready, head on over to the widow that posted the contract request and follow her directions. This will lead Geralt to figure out that it is a Noonwraith he is dealing with, and that he’ll need some personal effect of the deceased in order to truly put the “ghost” to rest.

Head on back to the widow in order to find out why this Noonwraith, the White Lady, is so mad and receives her dagger. Take the dagger back into the field, throw it into the campfire and meditate until noon. Make sure to apply the Specter Oil to your blade before placing the dagger. Now it’s time to fight.

Noonwraiths really aren’t too difficult to fight against in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Cast Yrden, then wait in the center of its protective circle. Once the White Lady enters, dodge to the side and proceed to attack. After enough damage, the wraith will disappear in a burst of light, summoning three weaker wraiths in its stead. These weaker ones have a vampiric ability that is triggered once they get close enough.

The good thing is that they die in only one hit, so in order to avoid letting the White Lady heal through her minions, pull out your crossbow and kill the newly summoned wraiths from a distance. Once they’re gone, you can go back to destroying the Noonwraith. While she does have a relatively small amount of health, she can do a lot of damage if she does actually manage to hit you.

Also, if you try and attack her while she’s in her gray state (when she’s outside of Yrden), you will take a sizable amount of damage. Just be patient, and let her come to you. Playing it safe will allow you to finish this fight on your first try in under two minutes. As soon as she’s dead, loot her remains for your trophy and turn in your contract. Another job well done.

So there you have it, everything you need to know for how to complete the White Lady contract in The Witcher 3. How did you fare this time? Are wraiths the bane of your existence? Be sure to let us know in the comments. For more guides, tips, tricks, and info on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt be sure to check out our constantly expanding wiki, and read our review if you haven’t already.

Related Posts