The Earth Elemental is the third major boss you’ll face in The Witcher 3. Once Geralt has reached Skellige and met up with Yennefer, the sorceress will suggest breaking into Ermion’s laboratory to acquire a certain item. However, unbeknownst to the pair, there’s a trap within the lab, which summons an Earth Elemental if any intruders attempt to steal the item. Here’s how to beat the Earth Elemental in The Witcher 3.

How to Beat the Earth Elemental in The Witcher 3

First off, I recommend getting Geralt up to level 15 before attempting this mission. You should also consider brewing some Thunderbolt Potions to make the fight go quicker, and equip the Quen Sign before the fight starts.

Thankfully, with Yennefer fighting alongside you, the battle against the Earth Elemental won’t be as daunting as it seems at first. Consume a Thunderbolt Potion and cast Quen, and get ready to start attacking. The advantage that you have in this fight is that the Earth Elemental is slow. The monster lumbers towards you very slowly, giving you ample time to read his patterns and doge his attacks accordingly. However, his regular swipes deal a lot of damage. While they’re fairly easy to avoid, they can be devastating if they do hit you. Even with Quen, his attacks will still do a bit of damage to you, so be sure to dodge them if you can.

A more dangerous attack that you need to watch out for is the Earth Elemental’s ground pound. The monster will slam its fist into the ground, damaging anyone who happens to be standing near it. The good news is, the area of effect isn’t very wide; when you see the Earth Elemental getting ready to unleash its ground pound attack, simply dodge or roll back to get out of harm’s way.

The fight with the Earth Elemental is very similar to the one with the golem back in Velen in that they’re both slow monsters. However, the Elemental deals a significantly larger amount of damage than the golem, so it’s important not to get greedy with your attacks, and dodge whenever the need arises. As is the case when you battle Imlerith, continually rolling and engaging in a circular pattern is a good strategy.

With Yennefer aiding you during the fight, the Earth Elemental will probably focus his attacks on her as well, so use her as a distraction and try to attack from the rear as much as you can.

After you’ve bested the Earth Elemental, quickly loot its corpse for a whole bunch of goodies. You’ll then have to make a quick decision that determines whether you get to see The Witcher 3’s infamous stuffed unicorn romance scene. Enjoy that one!

That's all you need to know about how to beat the Earth Elemental in The Witcher 3.

