Image Source: CD Projekt Red

Alchemy is something you’ll need to get your head around to become a successful witcher. Powerful decoctions and special bombs can really give Geralt the edge in combat, and sometimes they’re actually necessary to even hit certain enemies. Of course, before you can use any of these items you’ll need to have either picked or purchased the correct herbs to craft them. Here’s where to find Celandine in The Witcher 3 if you’re struggling.

How to Find Celandine in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

We’re going to assume that you’re either new to The Witcher 3 or a returning player that hasn’t booted the game in a while if you’re reading this guide. And so for that reason, we’re going to list a location early in the game so that you can get your hands on Celandine as quickly as possible.

Celandine can be found right at the start of The Witcher 3, just a little southwest from the Inn in White Orchard. You’re looking for a small cluster of yellow flowers, and a patch can be found just outside a small hut. We’ve pictured both the flower and the location below.

Image Source: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

Image Source: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

If you’ve already farmed this spot then you can actually purchase Celandine from Tomira in White Orchard, who can be found east of the Sawmill.

Celandine is useful for crafting potions, oils, bombs, and decoctions. This includes the Swallow potions, Samum bombs, Enhanced Swallow, Superior Swallow, Wyvern decoction, and Yellow armor dye to name just some.

That should be everything you need to know about where to find Celandine in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. For more useful tips and guides on the game, here’s how to start New Game Plus, what the max level cap is, and where to find Arenaria.

