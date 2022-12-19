How to Romance Shani in The Witcher 3 Hearts of Stone

The Witcher 3’s first major expansion, Hearts of Stone, just wouldn’t be complete without a brand new romance for Geralt (and by extension, players) to get lost in. Once again it comes in the form of an old flame, but you’ll have to try in earnest to impress and win the approval of this interesting character. Shani has a history with Geralt already, and she isn’t entirely sure she wants that to repeat.

Shani Romance Walkthrough

Dead Man’s Party Quest

During the Hearts of Stone main quest ‘Dead Man’s Party’, players will attend the wedding of one of Shani’s dear friends. To make matters interesting, there will be a third party tagging along in a quite peculiar way (but we won’t spoil that detail for you here). The player must play their cards right during the events of the evening if they hope to acquire this romance.

Throughout the night there will be several activities that the player must participate in, as well as conversation opportunities. The activities include pig chasing, slipper diving, a game of Gwent, dancing, the wooing of a maiden, and a quest to retrieve the entertainment.

When participating in the activities, the outcome isn’t as important as the player’s responses before and after the fact. Shani is a very particular woman so she reacts and appreciates a very particular attitude. She likes courage and confidence but disdains rudeness and unnecessary attitude. When dealing with the guests at the wedding, always choose the nicer option when in conversation. If you slip up you’ll be given the chance to apologize, make sure to do so. You want to have a good time, not start fights.

There is one instance where apologizing still won’t avoid a confrontation (when wooing the young maiden) but don’t worry. You’ll be forgiven for that one.

During the slipper dive activity, make sure to collect all of the shoes in the lake. There are only three so it shouldn’t take you more than a few seconds, especially since you can highlight them with your Witcher senses. Shani will appreciate the humor and cleverness of the endeavor.

After several activities, Shani and Geralt will dance, and out of nowhere, Geralt will place a kiss right on her lips. She doesn’t appreciate the forwardness so make sure to choose the option that says you couldn’t resist since this one leads to an apology and agreement that won’t leave her avoiding you later.

Continue on as normal until you complete the night’s obligations. This will present a choice for Geralt. Does he continue on with his Hearts of Stone quest, or does he stay and try to cheer Shani up? If you want to continue the romance, choose to stay. This will trigger the A Midnight Clear quest.

A Midnight Clear Quest

Shani will be a bit sad and sat alone at a table in the barn. Before visiting her, search for something that will cheer her up. Reading Shani’s character entry in the glossary will reveal that she is very fond of berry-laden rowan (a flower-bearing red berries). You’ll find these on a tree near the barn. Choose to collect this item and Shani will be surprised that you remember how she cares for them. You will now go on a walk and be one step closer to Hearts of Stone’s romance.

Shani will ask a few questions as you both make your way toward the pier. She’ll ask about the wedding. Choose the option “it was alright” which is as close as Geralt can get to say it was wonderful. Next, when the discussion about the kiss earlier comes up, you will get the opportunity to kiss her again. Afterward, make sure to say that it was better than before.

You will have one more chance to continue on with your mission or to give her the night you promised. Choose to continue the night with Shani and watch as sparks fly and love blooms on a moonlit lake. A love that was apprehensive at first, weighted by the past, is now alive and well again.

In the morning, Shani will need to think things over to settle things with her conscious, but you will most certainly see her again.

That does it for how to romance Shani in The Witcher 3 Hearts of Stone. Did Shani win your heart over in Hearts of Stone? Or have you professed your love to another in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt? Let us know in the comments below. And for more on the game, search Twinfinite or check out the related content below. If you haven’t already, read our impressions of the next-generation update.

