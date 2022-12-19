Witcher 3: Hearts of Stone – How to Get Glasses for Geralt

Hearts of Stone has thrown plenty of odds and ends into The Witcher 3 to liven up the world and Geralt’s inventory. Some things are common and available for anyone to acquire if they see fit, but others require a more distinguished eye and the will to do whatever is necessary to acquire what is desired. One of those items that require one to be distinguished is the Professor’s Spectacles.

Getting Glasses for Geralt in The Witcher 3 Hearts of Stone

The Geralt glasses, otherwise known as Professor’s Spectacles, are a pair of gold-rimmed glasses that once belonged to the Professor, a notorious hired killer. You will find these glasses at the Borsodi auction house in Oxenfurt during the Hearts of Stone main quest, Open Sesame.

After meeting Vivaldi’s friends and chatting them up a bit, you will be able to sit in on an auction that has three lots. The first is a mysterious brass statue, the second a cheap painting, and the third is the item you seek.

There are a few individuals who want this item, including Hilbert, the wealthy Gwent player who happens to be a sore loser. Fortunately enough, they will not outbid you if you decide to throw your hat into the race. For 350 Crowns, those beautiful glasses can be yours (don’t be stingy, you know you want them).

The glasses don’t do anything to Geralt’s stats at all, but you can still wear them by placing the Professor’s Spectacles into one of the Pockets in your inventory. Now you get to slay bandits and monsters in style. Man, it feels good to look good!

That does it for everything you need to know about how to get Geralt’s glasses in The Witcher 3 Hearts of Stone. Are you a monster-slaying fashionista? Feel like the glasses pull away from Geralt’s brooding persona? Feel free to let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

