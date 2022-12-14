How to Get Superior Potions, Bombs, Oils, and More in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Image Source: CD Projekt Red

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt offers plenty of choices for players looking to utterly dominate the opposition. Want to use magic? Signs are there for you to add some sick effects to Geralt mid-battle. If range is more your thing, how about a crossbow so you can pull off some headshots in the middle of this sprawling fantasy world? Then there are superior items like Bombs, potions, oils, and more that allow you to fine-tune your strategies and capitalize on the weaknesses of your foes. Here’s how to get them.

How to Obtain Superior Potions, Bombs and Oils in The Witcher 3

In the beginning of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, your choices are limited. You’ll have access to a handful of potions, a couple of bombs, and not much else. Over time, if you look hard enough, you will encounter new concoctions as well as superior versions of the ones you already have.

The enhanced versions increase the potency as well as the amount you’re allowed to carry. But, sometimes you need even more, which isn’t exactly easy to come by. It turns out that there is a Druid living on the Skellige Isles who is hoarding tons of knowledge and recipes, you only need complete his quest to get a hold of them.

Practicum in Advanced Alchemy is a level 24 quest that you will come across during your travels in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. You will see an alchemy store but the man, Gremist, won’t sell you anything, or even entertain any of your questions.

Talk to the nearby Druid and this will trigger the quest where you can talk to Gremist once more and he’ll agree to take you as his apprentice, if you do three favors for him. He needs a pimpernel (some flower), a specific spirit (alcohol), and the attendance of a Druid named Fritjof to help complete his “ritual.”

The pimpernel is easy to obtain. Search the area where it should be and you will see that it is nowhere to be found. Follow the tracks and clues in the immediate area and it turns out that a Succubus has been collecting them for her den. You don’t have to kill her, she’s actually pretty awesome, so just be kind, follow her, and she will let you take one pimpernel.

To obtain the spirit, you’ll have to make your way to an abandoned distillery and make it yourself. There is a Cyclops here, so be careful as they are immensely powerful.

Some Quen, and lots of fire damage will take this guy out with ease. Make sure to get away quickly when he jumps into the air, and dodge to the side when he charges. After he’s dead, collect the ingredients and follow the instructions you’ll have to find in the upper room. Sprit acquired.

Getting Fritjof to join Gremist will take a bit more work. You see, he’s in the middle of helping a village get some rain in their lives, so he’s going to need your help.

The magic he needs to cast to help this small village attracts Foglets, and he’ll need you to kill them. There are quite a few that will appear, so you’ll have to be on guard.

Some Igni will help since they’re weak to fire, just make sure to keep moving since they like to appear right behind Geralt. Once everything is said and done, Fritjof will head off to Gremist’s place.

Once you’ve completed all three of these mini-quests, you can head back to Gremist. He says that you are not allowed to view the “ritual” so you must go out and wait. It turns out that you have to wait an entire day.

Enter his room once more and you will see that the “ritual” was just him and Fritjof getting drunk and having a nice dinner. It’s actually a good thing though, since alcohol seems to make Gremist a whole lot nicer. Have a quick chat with him and he will teach you a few things as well as supply you with tons of alchemic ingredients.

Once the quest is completed, Geralt can then access his store. Here you will find a ton of powerful blueprints that a crafty witcher can certainly put to good use.

To purchase them all is rather expensive with a price tag of 4,140 Crowns for all of the manuscripts. But the usefulness of each of these items cannot be ignored, so save up and buy them all. If you’re having any trouble acquiring such a large amount of gold, use this handy guide to fatten up Geralt’s coin purse.

There you have it, everything you need to know about how to get superior potions, bombs and oils. Are you going to go superior bomb crazy? Or maybe you’re more of a potion person and you plan to add a slew of buffs to Geralt. For more guides, tips, tricks and information on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt be sure to check out the relevant links down below.

