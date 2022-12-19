How to Solve the Portal Puzzle in The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine

While The Witcher 3 does have its fair share of investigations, puzzles aren’t something that pop up often throughout the game. Blood and Wine has one such occurrence during the secondary quest “Turn and Face the Strange.” If you’re finding it particularly challenging, fear not! Here’s how to solve the portal puzzle.

Blood & Wine Portal Puzzle Walkthrough

Geralt will be tasked with finding a secret lab in order to unlock the new Mutations mechanic in Blood and Wine. Most of the path is straightforward, you’ll have to fight a few spectral panthers, and at one point you’ll end up in a room full of arches. There is a large statue in the middle and some gargoyles in the alcoves to the side. Those empty arches around the room are actually portals, but they must be activated first.

When you enter the room and approach the large statue, one of the gargoyles will come to life. It’s relatively slow, although it can do a lot of damage. Just use Quen and heavy attacks to take it out. Upon defeat, it will drop an item that you must place on the pedestal near the statue. That is when all of the portals become active. You’re halfway done now.

Image source: CDPR via Twinfinite

Once the portals are active, stand directly in front of the statue with its front to your back. Although there are many portals you can jump into, you want to jump into the one that the statue is facing. After doing this on the first level, you’ll be teleported to a second level. Jump down from here, then climb on a rock to reach the level 2 portal the statue is facing. From here, just continue taking whatever portal on your level the statue is facing.

That does it for how to beat the portal puzzle. For more on The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine, including guides, tips, tricks, and features, check out our wiki.

