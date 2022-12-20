Is the Tenseigan or Rinnegan the More Powerful Dojutsu in Naruto? Explained

Image Source: Pierrot Studios

In Naruto, there are plenty of different techniques and special abilities that you never really get an exact idea of regarding their overall power level, especially when compared to other ones. This is even more so the case when comparing the visual kekkei genkai known to the series, as there’s been many a debate regarding the most powerful of them all. Today, we’ll take a look at if the Tenseigan or Rinnegan is the more powerful dojutsu in Naruto.

Is the Tenseigan Stronger Than the Rinnegan in Naruto?

When it comes to raw power, the Tenseigan is actually stronger than the Rinnegan in Naruto. However, the Rinnegan is widely regarded as the better of the two dojutsu because it has a lot of diversity on top of the immense power it wields.

The Rinnegan grants its user far more skills and can be used in a lot more situations. For example, it features the following techniques:

Amenotejikara

Animal Path

Asura Attack

Asura Path

Banshō Ten’in

Black Receiver

Blocking Technique Absorption Seal

Chakra Edible Creation

Chibaku Tensei

Demonic Statue Chains

Deva Path

Flaming Arrow Warhead

Flaming Arrow of Amazing Ability

Human Path

Indra’s Arrow

Limbo: Border Jail

Naraka Path

Origami Replacement Technique

Outer Path

Outer Path — Samsara of Heavenly Life Technique

Preta Path

Sasuke Uchiha’s Space–Time Dōjutsu

Shinra Tensei

Six Paths Technique

Six Paths Ten-Tails Coffin Seal

Six Paths of Pain

Six Red Yang Formation

Summoning Rinnegan

Summoning: Demonic Statue of the Outer Path

Takamimusubinokami

Tengai Shinsei

The above abilities feature everything from gravity manipulation to genjutsu resistance to powerful moves that can summon meteors. Comparatively, the Tenseigan’s abilities come down to two explosion-based attacks and a Chakra Mode that increases damage.

On top of this, the Tenseigan is also more fragile than the Rinnegan. We see in The Last: Naruto the Movie that they are dispelled after a single punch to the face from Naruto, then reverting back to Byakugan. This obviously isn’t that this dojutsu isn’t powerful; it’s just that it would likely lose when you match it up against a Rinnegan user due to the sheer variety of moves and flexibility they have when compared.

So, there you have it. Hopefully, this has helped to answer if the Tenseigan or Rinnegan is the more powerful dojutsu in Naruto. For more, feel free to explore the relevant links below.

