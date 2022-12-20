Is the Tenseigan or Rinnegan the More Powerful Dojutsu in Naruto? Explained
In Naruto, there are plenty of different techniques and special abilities that you never really get an exact idea of regarding their overall power level, especially when compared to other ones. This is even more so the case when comparing the visual kekkei genkai known to the series, as there’s been many a debate regarding the most powerful of them all. Today, we’ll take a look at if the Tenseigan or Rinnegan is the more powerful dojutsu in Naruto.
Is the Tenseigan Stronger Than the Rinnegan in Naruto?
When it comes to raw power, the Tenseigan is actually stronger than the Rinnegan in Naruto. However, the Rinnegan is widely regarded as the better of the two dojutsu because it has a lot of diversity on top of the immense power it wields.
The Rinnegan grants its user far more skills and can be used in a lot more situations. For example, it features the following techniques:
- Amenotejikara
- Animal Path
- Asura Attack
- Asura Path
- Banshō Ten’in
- Black Receiver
- Blocking Technique Absorption Seal
- Chakra Edible Creation
- Chibaku Tensei
- Demonic Statue Chains
- Deva Path
- Flaming Arrow Warhead
- Flaming Arrow of Amazing Ability
- Human Path
- Indra’s Arrow
- Limbo: Border Jail
- Naraka Path
- Origami Replacement Technique
- Outer Path
- Outer Path — Samsara of Heavenly Life Technique
- Preta Path
- Sasuke Uchiha’s Space–Time Dōjutsu
- Shinra Tensei
- Six Paths Technique
- Six Paths Ten-Tails Coffin Seal
- Six Paths of Pain
- Six Red Yang Formation
- Summoning Rinnegan
- Summoning: Demonic Statue of the Outer Path
- Takamimusubinokami
- Tengai Shinsei
The above abilities feature everything from gravity manipulation to genjutsu resistance to powerful moves that can summon meteors. Comparatively, the Tenseigan’s abilities come down to two explosion-based attacks and a Chakra Mode that increases damage.
On top of this, the Tenseigan is also more fragile than the Rinnegan. We see in The Last: Naruto the Movie that they are dispelled after a single punch to the face from Naruto, then reverting back to Byakugan. This obviously isn’t that this dojutsu isn’t powerful; it’s just that it would likely lose when you match it up against a Rinnegan user due to the sheer variety of moves and flexibility they have when compared.
So, there you have it. Hopefully, this has helped to answer if the Tenseigan or Rinnegan is the more powerful dojutsu in Naruto. For more, feel free to explore the relevant links below.
