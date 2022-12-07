Is Tales From Hawkins Stranger Things Canon? Answered

Dark Horse Comics and Netflix are creating a comic anthology series called Tales from Hawkins. This news might be great as it could be a way to revisit this Indiana town while waiting for the show’s newest season. If you’re wondering is Tales from Hawkins Stranger Things canon, here is everything you need to know.

When Does Tales From Hawkins Stranger Things Comic Come Out?

Yes, Tales from Hawkins is Stranger Things canon and will be on sale on Feb. 8, 2023, from Dark Horse. The comic book anthology will tell stories that happened in parallel with those of Eleven, Mike, Dustin, and company, during what would be the first season of the show.

In Tales from Hawkins will read the story of “Two friends head into the woods with their rifles and a six-pack. These would-be hunters find themselves the prey of a nightmarish beast who has claimed the wilderness around town and everything inside it, including them.”

Tales from Hawkins #1 is written by Star Wars: Thrawn’s Jody Houser, with art by Caio Filipe (Nightwing), Sunando C (End After End), and Giorgia Gio Esposito (Dr. Who). Colors by Dan Jackson and letters by Nate Piekos. Cover art is by Kyle Lambert, Diego Galindo, and Danny Luckert.

