Best Stardew Valley Sex Mods: Adult, Nude & Sexy

Adult-themed content is rather lacking in the land of Stardew Valley, despite the existence of relationships and marriage. Sure, it’s meant to be a more wholesome experience, but there’s always room for realism. Add a whole new layer to the game by grabbing any of these Stardew Valley sex mods.

Warning, adult 18+ content follows! You will require a Nexus mods account to view any mod that carries a mature rating.

Xtardew Valley

The Xtardew Valley mod drastically shakes up the day-to-day routine of the residents of Pelican Town in Stardew Valley. Like adults do, they too will no engage in sexual relations with other villagers, not just in their homes, but all over the place.

On your journey, you might run into a couple doing the dirty at the Spa, in Stardrop Saloon, even deep in the woods. More importantly, that same option is given to you as well, greatly enhancing control over your character and their actions.

Buxom Cleavage Portraits

Stardew Valley has really good pixel art for every one of its characters, but if you want the female characters to have a more revealing image, installing the Buxom Cleavage Portraits should do the trick. The author has two options available: portraits with more cleavage or completely nude portraits, but both will enlarge the character’s breasts regardless.

Sexy Alex

A big part of Alex’s personality is his pride in his athleticism. Help him put his money where his mouth is with the Sexy Alex mod. This mod aims to change Alex’s wimpy-looking model to something much more muscular, and he has no problem flaunting his pecs all over town in a red speedo. If you visit Alex at his home, you might even catch him working out, too.

The Only One For Me

If you stan Sebastian or Abigail in Stardew Valley, you can drastically expand your interactions with them using The Only One For Me mod. The author has added over 3000 lines of dialogue between the two characters, giving them far more depth than ever before.

It isn’t just lewd dialogue—although there’s plenty of pillow talk to engage in—but generally adult in nature, such as cursing. However, the dialogue also involves subjects of body mutilation, abuse, and more, so don’t grab this mod if you aren’t comfortable with that.

Valley Girls

Valley Girls isn’t just your run-of-the-mill nude mode. Rather than stop at disrobing one character, it removes the clothes from all female characters, even out in public. Additionally, adult animations were added, which you can witness whenever you step into someone’s home, and they don’t seem to mind your watching.

Horny Bachelors

Horny Bachelors is the Valley Girls mod for all the male characters. Pelican Town will now be plagued with naked men. Like Valley Girls, this mod also includes dialogue, animations, and even male characters hooking up with one another. They too have no qualms over you walking in on whatever it is you catch them doing.

Lost My Pants!

Now for your own personal character: if you’d like to run around in the nude, whether female or male, then install Lost My Pants. Its only purpose is to add realism by stripping all of your clothes instead of maintaining the traditional undergarments. The mod will work regardless of skin tone and, if you so choose, there’s an option to censor genitalia with a leaf.

Sexy Hairy Clint

There’s nothing wrong with adding a bit of eye candy to Stardew Valley, right? This is Clint we’re talking about, the hunk with a great goatee. While the Sexy Hairy Clint mod doesn’t add options to romance, what it does do is make him shirtless and muscular, as well as hairy, but that’s optional. His portrait is also improved, giving him a full beard rather than a goatee.

Sexy TV

Why is there never anything good on TV in Pelican Town? Tips and weather reports are fine and all, but it could use some naughty channels. Using the Sexy TV mod, Robin and Lodi will appear topless on television, though it’s unclear whether or not Kent and Demetrius know about it.

Mobile Phone NSFW Themes

While Stardew Valley does feature a few modern-esque devices, like the television, it doesn’t have anything like a smartphone, unless you install the Mobile Phone mod. It’s a useful tool to have for contacting the citizens of Pelican Town or reminiscing over the past.

Of course, for the sake of adding an adult spin to it, there’s the Mobile Phone NSFW Themes. Yes, it’s exactly how it sounds. With your new snazzy smartphone and this naughty mod, there are 78 NSFW themes for you to choose from.

That’s it folks: 10 saucy Stardew Valley sex mods to spice up your game. For more related content, we’ve got the details on how to upgrade your house. Alternatively, learn to be self-sufficient by obtaining a Seed Maker in Stardew Valley.

