StarCraft Remastered: All Cheat Codes and How to Use Them

StarCraft: Remastered gives the original StarCraft and its expansion, Brood War, a much-needed face lift. The game looks great without abandoning the original style and gameplay. In addition to just the overall nicer graphics, the campaign got some improvements as well. There are now more visual aids, clearer looking and sounding characters, and comic-like scenes added in. Other than that, it’s the same story that you grew up with and loved (presumably).

Like we mentioned, everything about the gameplay is the same, and that includes the original cheat codes. All of the old cheats are still there and you can still use them in the campaign mode just as you did in the past. In case you forgot, all of the cheat codes can be entered in-game by hitting the Enter key, and then typing in cheat. Below is a list of cheat codes that you can use in StarCraft: Remastered. This is ONLY for single player modes. Don’t try it in ladder and embarrass yourself. We warned you.

Finally, although it’s not technically a cheat, there is a way to change your resolution to the old school graphics. Press F5 at any time and it’s like your in 1998 again. Press it again to return back to 2017 graphics.

Cheat Codes in StarCraft Remastered

show me the money: Gain 10,000 Minerals and Gas

whats mine is mine: Gain 500 Minerals

breathe deep: Gain 500 Vespene Gas

medieval man: Unlock All Research Abilities

modify the phase variance: Skip Tech Tree and Build Anything

staying alive: Continue Playing After the Win

ophelia: Enable Mission Select

noglues: Enemy Can’t Use Psionic Storm

operation cwal: Faster Building for Both You and AI

the gathering: No Cost Unit Spells/Abilities

something for nothing: No Cost Upgrades

radio free zerg: hidden zerg song, sung by the Overmind )Brood War expansion while playing as Zerg only)

game over man: Instantly Lose

there is no cow level: Instantly Win

power overwhelming: Invincible Units

war aint what it used to be: No Fog of War

food for thought: Break the 200 Supply Limit

protoss# (# = mission number you want): Protoss Level Skip

black sheep wall: Reveal Entire Map

terran# (# = mission number you want): Terran Level Skip

zerg# (# = mission number you want): Zerg Level Skip

That’s it for how to use cheat codes in StarCraft: Remastered. Each of these codes in the list should still be working! Let us know if there’s anything up with them if not. Be sure to search Twinfinite for more SC: R guides or take a look below for more related content.

