Should You Watch The Last of Sheila Before Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery? Explained

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has been on Netflix for four days now, and it has gathered a massive number of viewers to enjoy the newest mystery film from Rian Johnson. However, some fans are latching onto a certain older movie that Rian Johnson has said directly inspired Glass Onion. Here is everything we have to share about if you should go out of your way to watch The Last of Sheila before seeing Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Why You Should Watch The Last of Sheila

Throughout the production of Glass Onion, Rian Johnson made a couple of tweets about The Last of Sheila and, at one point, mentioned it was directly the reason that he was making Glass Onion.

Fantastic 70s whodunnit written by Stephen Sondheim and Anthony Perkins and pretty much the reason I’m in Greece right now https://t.co/7ENaSHSTg6 — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) July 17, 2021

The Last of Sheila is about a movie producer who gathers a group of his friends together for a week-long yacht trip scavenger hunt a year after his wife was killed in a hit-in-run accident. The base idea of a rich guy getting his friends together to play a game is clearly the inspiration for much of the concept behind Miles Bron in Glass Onion.

As for the main question about if you have to watch it first, the true answer is no. There’s nothing directly connecting the two films on a narrative level that would change anything if you watch The Last of Sheila before you sit down to see Glass Onion. However, it is a terrific whodunnit mystery film, and it’s entirely worth a back-to-back viewing with Glass Onion.

As Rian Johnson has Brick, The Brothers Bloom, Looper, and Knives Out in his filmography, he has proven himself worthy as a source of good film recommendations.

The Last of Sheila is currently unavailable through any subscription streaming service, but it can be purchased or rented digitally through Google Play, Apple TV, Amazon Prime, Vudu, and YouTube.

That is everything you need to know about whether you should watch The Last of Sheila before seeing Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Considering Glass Onion has already amassed over 35 million views, the audience is already obviously on board with whodunnit films and should give The Last of Sheila a shot.

