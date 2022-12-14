Where to Find and Catch Petilil in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Here’s where to find and catch Petilil in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.
Petilil is a Grass-Type Pokemon among those selected to return in Generation 9’s Paldea Region, though it is also a basic Pokemon, having a one-step evolution line into Lilligant. Look no further if you’re looking to catch one in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to add to your team or even just for the Pokedex. We’ve got all the information below, so follow along for everything you need to know about where to find and catch Petilil in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Petilil Locations
Petilil is found in a couple of locations in the Paldea Region, with its habitats highlighted in yellow above. It likes to be near flowers, so keep this in mind when you’re on the hunt.
As stated in the Pokedex entry, Petilil is known to live in Western Paldea, so you should focus on this area for your search. Alongside this, it can also be found hanging around some areas other than its listed habitats, so for added convenience, the locations it lives are listed below:
- South Province (Area Two, Four & Six)
- West Province (Area One, Two, & Three)
- North Province (Area Three)
- Casseroya Lake
How to Evolve Petilil into Lilligant
If you’re looking to evolve Petilil into Lilligant, you’re going to need a Sun Stone to do so. For help with this, why not check out our guides for where to find all Evolution Stones and how to get Sun Stones.
That's everything you need to know about where to find and catch Petilil in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.
