God of War Ragnarok approaches the topic of past mistakes just as much as it does learning from said mistakes and applying them to the future—even the smartest man alive, Mimir. When you first step foot in Svartalfheim, he’ll ask you to destroy a series of rigs. To complete the Favour, you’re given ‘In Service of Asgard,’ use our Modvitner’s Rig God of War Ragnarok guide.

How to Shut Down the Mining Rigs in God of War Ragnarok

To complete ‘In Service of Asgard’ in God of War Ragnarok, three mining rigs belching out black smoke need to be destroyed, dubbed Modvitner’s Rigs. It’s definitely worth doing ASAP, considering one of the rigs has a chest containing a Muspelheim Seed Half, as well as materials for crafting a great early-game armor set.

Shutting Down Modvitner’s Rig #1

The first Modvitner’s Rig you can come across is located northwest of Nidavellir. As soon as you leave the dwarf city, make a beeline for it.

Climb the ledge using the Blades of Chaos. This will take you under some scaffolding containing a spinner to use the Leviathan Axe on. Once the wall is lowered, hop across the ledge to another. At the top of the tower, swing across the gap using the nearby crane. After you land, use the Leviathan Axe to turn the crane counterclockwise and clear the second gap. There’s a nearby golden chain to climb further up and reach the heart of the mining rig. After defeating the enemies, interact with the rig to rip it open with the Blades of Chaos and extinguish the fire with the Leviathan Axe.

Shutting Down Althjof’s Rig #2

Althjof’s Rig is a bit more complex, at least at first glance, but it’s nothing more than a glorified jungle gym. There’s a lot of climbing in your future, so to get started:

Use the Blades of Chaos to cross the lower gap. Walk to the edge and use the Blades of Chaos to yank the chute down. Double back to the gear and move the gantry up to clear the gap. Blow up the flammable barrel nearby to gain access to the rest of the rig. Walk into the open area and climb the wall on the other side. Gain access to the chute below. Follow the path on your left around and force the door open. Jump down to the floor below and blow the flammable barrel. Head into the room on the left and climb the wall to the top. Use the Blades of Chaos to break through the floor below. See the chute? Yank it back up with the Blades of Chaos. Use the Blades of Chaos to cross the upper gap. Double back to the gear that controls the gantry. Raise the gantry until it’s just below the highest point. If it won’t go any higher, you’ve raised it too high and need to bring it down a smidge. With both the chute and gantry in place, you can use both to swing across to reach Althjof’s Rig.

Shutting Down Radsvinn’s Rig #3

To shut down Radsvinn’s Rig, all you have to do is land at The Watchtower dock. There’s a wall by Sindri’s workshop you can climb that takes you up to Radsvinn’s Rig. It doesn’t involve any puzzle—just a few baddies to kill.

With that being the last, you’ve got everything you need for completing Modvitner’s Rig in God of War Ragnarok, along with the other mining rigs involved with ‘In Service of Asgard.’ Since you’re in the realm of the dwarves, you might as well find all the books in Svartalfheim. If lore is what you’re hungry for, find out here why Kratos grunts so much.

