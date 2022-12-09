Marvel Snap Gets a Spiffy Music Video from Martin Garrix & JVKE, Featuring Marvel’s Most Passionate Romances

If you needed more Marvel Snap content in your life, here’s a new animated music video with a song collab from Martin and JVKE. This kinda came out of left field today, but the song, titled “Hero”, is a certified bop and the video itself is slick as hell.

You can check it out for yourself down below:

The video showcases some of the most iconic romances from the Marvel universe, including popular pairs like Spider-Man and MJ, Wanda and Vision, and Elektra and Daredevil. We also get a few deep cut pairings like Angela and Sera, as well as Storm and Black Panther.

Along with the music video drop, Marvel Snap players can also get a free Hero Storm variant by logging into the game today.

Marvel Snap’s Power Cosmic season went live earlier this week, adding Silver Surfer as the new featured card. Second Dinner also recently released the Collector’s Tokens system, with more cards getting added to Series 5 in the coming weeks.

Marvel Snap is now available on PC and mobile devices.

