What Item Boosts Dragon Type Moves in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet? Answered

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Dragon-type attacks are powerful, but they can be even better with a certain held item that doesn’t have silly drawbacks like damaging the holder or restricting their moves. You’re probably wondering where you can get such an item, so here’s everything you need to know about the item that boosts Dragon moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How To Boost Dragon Type Attacks in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

The held item that boosts Dragon-type moves is called the Dragon Fang, and it increases their power by 20%. This item is easy to come by as it’s for sale at Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa and only 3,000 Pokedollars. You may want to buy a Leftovers, too, since it’s a great item to have on your adventure and in competitive games.

With any item that boosts moves by a certain percentage, higher power moves get a larger boost: this means it’s better to give Dragon Fang to a Pokemon with Outrage rather than Dragon Breath or Dragon Tail. Baxcalibur is a great Pokemon to hold Dragon Fang because it has such high Attack that pushes Outrage’s damage to new levels. Outrage causes confusion, which is a real problem in Tera Raids, so save it for trainer battles.

That’s everything we have on the item that boosts Dragon-type attacks in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Check out some of our other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content, like the best Charizard nature, every map icon, and where to find Shell Bell.

