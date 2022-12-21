Is Dimple Dead in Mob Psycho 100? Explained (Spoilers)

The Divine Tree arc of the Mob Psycho 100 anime and manga has a doozy of a conclusion, and it centers entirely around Dimple. Not only does his character arc come full circle, but he also engages in one of the best fight scenes in the entirety of the series. Given how busted up he is by the end of the fight, though, and how he seems to disappear after disposing of the divine tree, you wouldn’t be blamed for wondering: Is Dimple dead in Mob Psycho 100, or did he simply need to regain his strength after his huge battle?

We had the same burning question, and after digging into the full series, we found an answer. Do be warned, though: There are *Major Spoilers Ahead.*

How Did Dimple Survive in Mob Psycho 100?

The good news is that Dimple isn’t dead in Mob Psycho 100. Following his battle with the manifestations of the Divine Tree and the subsequent carrying of the Tree toward the ocean to dispose of it, Dimple was completely tapped of his psychic energy.

As such, he needed to fade away for a time until he could maintain enough energy to revert to his original form. He did so, isn’t able to manifest again until partway through the ???% arc.

When he does manifest, it’s somewhat short-lived. This is because he has to use his newly recovered energy to save Mob after he’s injured in a car accident, keeping him alive until his latent power triggers and helps to heal his wounds. He is then unable to manifest again until later on in the arc, wherein he reveals that he saved Mob’s life. He is then fully manifested for the rest of the series and remains by Mob’s side through the rest of his adventures.

It’s good news, given how important Dimple is to Mob and the rest of the cast, let alone those watching or reading the series. It’s also a nice change of pace compared to other Shonen properties, wherein characters regularly die after completing their character arcs or experiencing any type of growth or development.

