Iron Defense TM 104 Location in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Iron Defense is a powerful setup move in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet that works especially well with Corviknight and other Steel types. You’re probably wondering how you can track down this TM so that you can start tanking attacks with the best of them, so here’s everything you need to know on where to find Iron Defense TM 104 in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Find TM 104 Iron Defense in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Iron Defense is found in three places around the Paldea Region, Which we’ve listed down below along with screenshots of their locations on the world map. It’s also worth noting that you’ll need to grab a copy of this TM before it’s craftable at the TM Machines located next to the Pokemon Centers scattered throughout the open world and towns.

Glaseado Mountain

This copy of TM 104 can be found near Glaseado Mountain. It’s on the shore of the North Paldean Sea in a rocky area with a number of Hawlucha nearby. The fastest way to get here is to fly from Montenevera after marking this general area as your destination so you don’t get confused.

The Great Crater

The next copy of TM 104 Iron Defense is on the edge of the Great Crater. It can be found on a thin strip of grass in Area Two of East Province. The best way to get here is to zip over from the Area Two Pokemon Center and ascend a few grassy plateaus until you’re at the edge of the Crater.

Tagtree Thicket

The third copy of Iron Defense is found not far from Tagtree Thicket, in one of the many pits of East Province. You can fly to the Pokemon Center and cruise over in less than a minute. This is the easiest one to find if you haven’t beaten the game yet.

How to Craft TM 104 at TM Machines

After you find one of these TMs, you can make Iron Defense whenever you want for 1500 LP, 3 Bronzor Fragments, and 3 Pineco Husks at the TM Machines next to Pokemon Centers. Pineco Husks are easiest to find on Socarrat Trail because Forretress are common and don’t need to be knocked out of trees, while Bronzor Fragments can be farmed from the Bronzors found near or around the ruins northeast of Cortondo.

That’s everything we have to share about how to find Iron Defense in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Check out some of our other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content like the best Cinderace counters, what Mold Breaker is, and where to find Stored Power.

