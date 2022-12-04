How Do You Fix Warhammer 40K Darktide Error Code 2007? Answered

Image source: Games Workshop

Similar to other video games, Warhammer 40k has a fair share of errors that hinder the players’ gaming experience. One such error, in particular, is the infamous ‘Error Code 2007,’ which is affecting an abundance of players. Luckily, we can show you how to fix this problem, so here’s what you need to do if you get the error code 2007 while playing Warhammer 40k: Darktide.

Warhammer 40k Darktide: 2007 Error Code Explained

Code 2007 is one of the random errors in Warhammer 40k Darktide that pops up when you’re suddenly disconnected from the game’s servers. As of now, it seems like it’s a glitch that developers are actively trying to patch. Therefore, there’s no guaranteed way to get rid of the Warhammer 40k Darktide 2007 error. However, you can perform a few basic troubleshooting methods to fix this bug temporarily:

Restart Steam Launcher

Restarting the Steam client is one of the most effective methods to fix the Warhammer 40k Darktide 2007 error. To close the program, click on the cross button on the top right of the screen or use task manager to force quit. After that, relaunch Steam and see if the problem is fixed.

Use a VPN

In some cases, routing issues trigger connectivity issues and hinder the experience. Therefore, you should try communicating with Warhammer servers using a VPN to bypass your ISP routing. While many VPN services are available on the internet, we recommend using Cloudfare’s Warp application. It’s free to use and occupies minimum space on your device.

Verify Game Files on Steam

Restart your computer and launch Steam Next, click the gear icon from the game’s Library page. From the drop-down menu, select Properties. Select the Local Files tab. Finally, click the “Verify integrity of game files” button.

Now, the Steam client should start verifying the game files and repair the corrupted ones to fix the error.

Contact Games Workshop Support

If the above fixes don’t seem to work for you, getting in touch with Games Workshop support is your last hope of getting everything back on track. They can assist you by analyzing log files and giving a permanent solution for the ‘2007’ error code.

That's everything you need to know about fixing the error code 2007 in Warhammer 40k: Darktide.

