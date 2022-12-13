How to View Your 2022 Nintendo Switch Year in Review

Image Source: Nintendo

Time to see how everyone spent 2022 with the Nintendo Switch.

As we get closer to the end of the year, all sorts of platforms are giving users a rundown of how they spent their year. While this is typically seen through apps, the big game platforms also get in on the action. Here’s how to see your 2022 Nintendo Switch Year in Review.

Where to Find Your Nintendo Switch Year in Review 2022

You’ll first want to stop at the official site for the Nintendo Switch Year in Review. Click the big “Get Started” button at the bottom middle of the page.

From here, you’ll be directed to a different page to sign into your Nintendo account. Once you have signed in, that page will close, and you’ll want to return to the original Year in Review page as it loads your information.

This site will tell you several statistics, such as:

Most Played

Games Played at Launch

Games Started This Year

Most Played Game by Month

Most Played Game Genre Breakdown

You get the option to share your Year in Review by saving an image showing off the most important information along with your Nintendo Name, so others know it’s you that did these things.

It is highly likely that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (as well as Pokemon Legends: Arceus) will tip the scales this year for most players.

This is everything you need to know regarding how to see your 2022 Nintendo Switch Year in Review. If you’re a regular Twitch streamer or viewer, we also have a guide on accusing the Yearly Recap given by that service.

