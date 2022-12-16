How to Unlock 108 Bocce in Vampire Survivors Legacy of the Moonspell

Image Source: poncle

The Legacy of the Moonspell expansion for the unexpected smash hit Vampire Survivors is out, and is a hefty update with a new stage, characters, weapons, and more. One of the newest weapons is called the 108 Bocce, and looks like a string a bocce balls. Here is how to unlock the 108 Bocce in Vampire Survivors Legacy of the Moonspell.

Unlocking 108 Bocce in Vampire Survivors Legacy of the Moonspell

There is a bit of a process before you can unlock the 108 Bocce. It requires unlocking the McCoy-Oni character, whom is unlocked by evolving the Mirage Robe. McCoy-Oni comes equipped with the 108 Bocce at the start, and the weapon can become available for other characters to use once McCoy-Oni is unlocked.

Getting the 108 Bocce for all characters requires surviving 15 minutes with McCoy-Oni. The challenge can be done on any of the regular stages with any combinations of settings, but must be done with McCoy-Oni. The run does not even need to be finished, and can tap out after the timer reaches past 15 minutes.

The 108 Bocce protects the player with a damaging aura and can be leveled up eight times. Each level increases the base damage by four, and each odd level also reduces the cooldown by 0.1 seconds.

That is how to unlock the 108 Bocce in Vampire Survivors Legacy of the Moonspell. Be sure to check out our Legacy of the Moonspell guides including how to get Miang Moonspell, how to get the Silver Wind weapon, and more below.

