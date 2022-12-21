Image source: Epic Games

The Fortnite Winterfest 2022 event is in full swing, and so are the holiday-themed weekly quests. One of the quests this week requires you to throw Holiday Presents at different POIs in Fortnite. The Holiday Presents not only rewards you with thousands of XP but also grant high-tier loot when you open them. So if you’re struggling to complete this quest, here’s how to throw Holiday Presents at different named locations in Fortnite’s Winterfest event.

Where To Find Holiday Presents in Fortnite

Similar to other loot items, Holiday Presents can be found all over Fortnite island as a part of the ground loot. Apart from this, these presents can also be obtained by opening chests, supply drops, and a few NPCs.

Image source: Epic Games

As a result, there’s no guaranteed spawn location of holiday presents, and players will need a bit of luck in order to discover them in Fortnite. Presents are a Legendary rarity item, but that doesn’t affect its spawn rate. After finding a holiday item, pick it up by pressing the designated button on your keyboard and keep it in your inventory.

How To Throw Holiday Presents at Different Named Locations

Once you have found a holiday present, you can complete this quest at nine different named locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. These named locations are as follows:

Image source: Fortnite.GG

The Citadel

Anvil Square

Brutal Bastion

Frenzy Fields

Shattered Slabs

Breakwater Bay

Lonely Labs

Slappy Shores

Faulty Splits

After heading to one of these locations, the final step is to equip the holiday present and press the fire button to throw it on the ground. It’s worth noting that you’ll need to throw at least three presents in order to complete this quest and earn 16,000 XP. After meeting the condition, the challenge will be marked as completed, and you’ll receive rewards for your efforts.

That’s not all. After completing the quest, you can also use holiday presents to gain cover or high ground in Fortnite. Lastly, as we’ve already mentioned earlier, holiday presents contain high-tier loot, such as rare weapons, healing items, ammunition, and more. So make sure you destroy them to get resources for your battles.

That is all you need to know about throwing holiday presents in Fortnite. Be sure to check out our other Fortnite guides, including how to get MrBeast skin in Fortnite and all MHA quests.

