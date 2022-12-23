How to Sync PS4 Controller

Image via Pixabay

The sturdiness and build quality of the PS4 DualShock 4 controller cannot be overstated, but if you’ve been clinging on to the original controller for a while, it might be showing its age. Unfortunately, a new PS4 controller doesn’t just sync to the PS4 automatically—there’s a trick to it. If you’re stumped, here’s how to sync the PS4 controller to the PS4 and external devices.

How to Sync a PS4 Controller to the PS4 Console

In order to sync your PS4 DualShock 4 controller to the PS4 console, you first need to have a USB to micro-USB cable, the same cable you’d use to charge the controller.

Connect the USB cable to the controller and console. Turn on the PS4. When you see the lightbar turn solid, press the PlayStation button.

From then on, your PS4 controller is synced to the console it’s plugged into. What this means is that you can turn on the console using the PlayStation button, without the cable.

How to Sync a PS4 Controller to Bluetooth Devices

Syncing to a Bluetooth-enabled device is nearly identical to how you’d sync with a PS4 console; however, the biggest difference being that you do not require a USB cable.

First, Bluetooth has to be enabled for your device. On smartphones and tablets, this is found in the device’s settings; on PC and MacOS, Bluetooth is in the System Tray. Once enabled, Press the Share button, then the PlayStation button and connect when the controller appears as an option.

With that said and done, you should now know how to sync a PS4 controller to the PS4. If you have multiple controllers, why not check out the best PS4 couch co-op games? With the release of the next-gen update and new content, it doesn’t hurt to jump back into Witcher 3 for a single-player experience.

Related Posts